CONWAY — A woman on the way to the Ham Ice Arena on Feb. 23 captured an image of light pillars from West Main Street. On Monday morning, photographers were treated to the Northern Lights at Chocorua Lake.
Carrington, and her husband, Evan, saw the light pillars about 8:30 p.m. on their way to the Ham for co-ed hockey. She said the lights appeared to be coming from Kennett Middle School.
“I’ve seen them before this year but can’t remember when,” she said. Meanwhile, WMUR on Sunday did a story about a photo of light pillars taken by man named Chris in Concord.
WMUR Meteorologist Jaqueline Thomas said the light pillars happen to form in cold calm conditions and when bright lights reflect/refract though ice particles.
“It doesn’t happen all that often, especially with such a vivid display,” she said.
The Sun shared with Dr. Lourdes B. Aviles, professor of meteorology at Plymouth State University, the photo Carrington took. Aviles is also a board member of the Mount Washington Observatory.
Aviles said perhaps people are noticing them more and that happens when they have been in the news. One reader sent the Sun a picture of ice pillars over Bretton Woods last month. Light pillars are normally ignored unless they are spectacular.
“We have been in an active winter pattern, so there have been, in general, many ice crystals in the air, but the crystals needed are very specific. They are flat plates (horizontally- oriented or near horizontally-oriented flat hexagonal plates) falling in the air,” Aviles said.
“Light reflects off the bottom of the tiny crystals through the column of air, making the light come toward our eyes from crystals at many heights, which makes it look like it’s a pillar of light,” she continued.
“These types of crystals are not rare, but you need to have enough of them floating in the air, maybe from a very light snowfall or from blowing snow after a storm with powdery snow.”
In other words, not aliens.
The Sun asked Aviles about lights on Wednesday. She said sightings like the ones on Sunday night are “rare.” They would have been visible Monday night too if not for the cloud cover.
“Auroras are most common in an oval around the poles roughly between 65° and 70° N. They are constantly there but the rare thing is for them to extend to latitudes like ours and even rarer for them to extend to tropical latitudes. For that to happen there has to be a strong solar event like, for example, a coronal mass ejection that aligns with the earth. What happens is that there are geomagnetic disruptions when those solar particles interact with the earth’s magnetic field and the aurora can get stronger, more colorful, reach more latitudes and reach farther south.”
She continued, “What happened earlier this week was a strong geomagnetic storm; G2 on Sunday evening, G3 on Monday evening. The auroras were stronger on Monday evening, but we were completely cloudy here so only the Sunday night ones were visible.”
The colors to the naked eye tend to be less vibrant, she said. This storm was strong enough to give off red and violets as opposed to just green. Sometimes Northern Lights look like bright thin, translucent, clouds that move.
“The G3 storms happen about once per year, but they are more likely to happen during the solar maximum (the sun has an activity cycle of 11 years),” Aviles. “Much stronger events happen about once every ten years or longer.”
Aviles is giving a talk about auroras and other optical effects in the atmosphere for a free online webinar through the Mt. Washington Observatory on April 11.
Photographers on Sunday night/Monday morning in Chocorua snapped photos of the Northern Lights that appeared early Monday morning.
Photographer Noah Jones of South Berwick, Maine and Steven Hutchins of Madison both captured the phenomenon with their cameras.
Jones told the Sun he knew when the lights would likely appear due to a phone app called “Northern Lights Forecast” told him when to go.
“I decided to take the chance and drove up to Chocorua Lake,” said Jones. “It was well worth it!!”
Hutchins, who took his shot at 11:30 p.m. Sunday night said that he always wanted to get a photo of the Northern Lights and this is the fifth time he’s done so but only the first that he saw them with the naked eye.
“It was incredible and will be a lifetime memory,” said.
