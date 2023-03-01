CONWAY — A woman on the way to the Ham Ice Arena on Feb. 23 captured an image of light pillars from West Main Street. On Monday morning, photographers were treated to the Northern Lights at Chocorua Lake.

 Carrington, and her husband, Evan, saw the light pillars about 8:30 p.m. on their way to the Ham for co-ed hockey. She said the lights appeared to be coming from Kennett Middle School.

