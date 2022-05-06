CONWAY — The North Conway Holiday Inn Express was closed Friday following an early morning electrical fire that burned siding on the exterior of the building.
It marked the second hotel fire in a week. Last Saturday, the south wing of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort burned to the ground in a large blaze whose cause is still being investigated. Some guests had to jump from balconies to escape, but there were no fatalities or serious injuries.
On Friday at about 2:30 a.m. fire alarms and sprinklers were activated at the Holiday Inn Express located about a mile south of the Red Jacket at 1783 White Mountain Highway.
North Conway and Redstone fire departments quickly responded and knocked down the fire, according to North Conway Chief Pat Preece.
The cause appeared to be a problem with an exterior light fixture.
Preece said the hotel was evacuated as there was smoke on all three levels. After the fire was out and the smoke removed, guests were allowed to return inside. After electric circuits were addressed by an electrician, the fire department turned the hotel back over to the management.
Jennifer Cosentino, director of operations for Tolley Group Inc., owner of the North Conway Holiday Inn Express, issued a brief statement on Friday afternoon.
“The safety of our guests and hotel staff is our No. 1 concern, and we are thankful everyone is safe and no one was injured,” said Cosentino.
“All guests have collected their belongings and have been relocated to our sister hotel, the Green Granite Inn. We will be closed until further notice as we continue our investigation of the fire and repairs are made to the affected areas. We are thankful to our local first responders for their response.”
North Conway and Redstone Fire Departments responded and Bartlett Fire Department covered North Conway’s station.
Also on Friday, the Sun asked the New Hampshire Department of Safety whether a cause had been established yet for the Red Jacket fire as it had been under investigation all week. The answer at press time was that a cause had not yet been found.
“We have no further information available at this time,” said Public Information Officer Amy McLaughlin.
Preece was able to add a few more details about the Red Jacket fire. He said it caused brush fires that threatened neighboring properties on Duprey Road south of the Red Jacket.
“If one of those embers got onto those houses and got the houses going next to it, you’d have multiple structures going (up in flames),” said Preece.Preventing the fire from spreading was among the reasons Preece said he called for mutual aid from up to 20 area fire departments. He said the departments helped with a variety of tasks, including cutting the roof, which helped firefighters control the fire.
