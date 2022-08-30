CONWAY — The North Conway Community Center Board of Directors recently announced Phil Ouellette of North Conway has been hired as the center’s new executive director.
Ouellette, 59, lives in Birch Hill with his partner, Nancy Jones.
CONWAY — The North Conway Community Center Board of Directors recently announced Phil Ouellette of North Conway has been hired as the center’s new executive director.
Ouellette, 59, lives in Birch Hill with his partner, Nancy Jones.
He'll start Sept. 6.
"I'm very excited about the opportunity to work with the board of directors, staff and volunteers at the North Conway Community Center as we continue to work in partnership with the community. As the new executive director, I look forward to servicing the greater Conway area and working with other non-profit organizations along with local businesses. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community that I and Nancy call home,” said Ouellette.
Ouellette takes over from Carrie Burkett, whose last day was Aug. 12 after serving in the post for three years. She left to become communications and development specialist at Memorial Hospital.
NCCC Board President Sheryl Kovalik wished Burkett well in her new post and thanked her for her service at a small gathering at the center Aug. 12.
“We are so grateful for the work she’s done to put some systems and processes in place that make it more cost-effective for us and easier for us to be sustainable,” Kovalik said.
She said Ouellette knows the community well.
“Phil brings a strong business, coaching and volunteer background that will enable him to continue to grow the value and strength of the center. His ‘customer first’ attitude will ensure that the needs of our various constituents are front and center at all times, while his business acumen will ensure a well managed budget and eye out for multiple revenue opportunities,” said Kovalik.
“I’m looking forward to it,” said Ouellette, who served as general manager for the Daily Item newspaper in Lynn, Mass,. for 10 years prior to serving as THe Conway Daily Sun's advertising sales manager from 2018-20.
He also worked as manager of Eastern Inns in North Conway and most recently as a sales consultant at the Smiley Publishing Group of Wolfeboro.
“I have always played sports, and I enjoyed coaching my now grown two daughters in softball and was certified to coach in that sport, which I did for 12 years. This is a nice fit, and I love serving the community,” Ouellette told the Sun on Aug. 26.
He said he recently was inducted to serve as president of the Conway Area Lions Club.
Kovalik said the post was advertised for a salary range of $40,000-$60,000. She declined to say what salary was agreed to for Ouellette.
The board offered Ouellette the position Aug. 18 and after he conferred with his partner he accepted the post Aug. 22.
“Please keep an eye out for him and give him the warm welcome the valley is known for," is Kovalik's message to the community.
For more information, call Kovalik at (603) 662-7455 or the North Conway Community Center at (603) 356-2096.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.