CONWAY — If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, a valley fundraising tradition dating back 65 years would be getting under underway Nov. 16-19 on the local airwaves of WMWV 93.5-FM.
But this year, the Rotary Club of North Conway’s Radio Auction will not be taking place, according to club President Kelly Drew.
“We decided in June that because of COVID-19 and the challenging year that local businesses have had we did not feel comfortable in soliciting donations,” said Drew, office manager of L.A. Drew Inc. of Intervale.
“We’re not happy about it, either, as we know people look forward to the auction, but we understand that businesses are still trying to get back on their feet and we just didn’t feel comfortable,” said Drew.
She said the decision was made by the club’s board of directors: herself, Alan Dunn, Sheri Cassell Dubois, Robert Young, Shauna Cameron, Pete Pelletier, Karen Umberger and Deborah Karmozyn.
“We had earlier hoped this COVID thing would be over with and maybe we would be able to push it back to February or March (2021), but it has not worked out that way,” said Drew.
Instead, the club is participating in a casino night in Berlin to help raise funds for its many charitable causes.
The annual radio auction tradition was started on WBNC 1050-AM back in 1955 and has remained a stalwart for those seeking holiday gift bargains.
For four nights, club volunteers would take calls over the phone on bids on between 700 and 750 items that were donated by local businesses and published in an annual supplement to The Conway Daily Sun. In recent years, viewers could also follow the live auction online at the club’s website.
Historically, the event has raised more than $25,000 each year.
In the past, the event benefited Vaughan Community Service Inc., Gibson Center for Senior Services, White Mountain Community Health, MWV Children's Museum, Arts Jubilee, food pantries, local fuel assistance programs and educational opportunities for local youth.
“Every year we give four $1,000 scholarships to Kennett High graduates for college,” said Drew.
She said the club has about 45 members, meets every Thursday and has been doing so virtually since the pandemic. She said the club this month plans to award two Paul Harris Awards in recognition of service by club members. The international motto of Rotary is “service above self.”
Despite the decision not to hold the radio auction, Drew said the club is still accepting cash donations to help it continue its charitable work. Contributions may be mailed to Rotary Club of North Conway, P.O. Box 2034, North Conway NH 03860.
For more information, go to rotaryclubofnorthconway.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.