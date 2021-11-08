TAMWORTH — The driver of a fully loaded septic tank truck that rolled over on Route 16 near Chocorua Lake on Saturday afternoon was taken to Memorial Hospital in North Conway with suspected minor injuries, state police said.
At approximately 2 p.m. troopers with New Hampshire State Police Troop E and G assisted the Carroll County Sheriffs Office and Tamworth Fire Department with a commercial motor vehicle rollover reported just north of Chocorua Village.
"All aspects of the crash are under investigation; however, initial findings appear that the commercial motor vehicle failed to brake in time and rear-ended another vehicle attempting to turn onto Chocorua Lake Road," said State Police on Facebook. "After the initial crash, the truck left the roadway and rolled over into a stone wall."
Sgt. Joe Shackford, reached by phone Monday, said the truck belongs to Turner Septic of Center Conway. It was driven by Kimberly Hatch, 42, of North Conway, who suffered a concussion in the crash, authorities said.
"It was a septic truck, and it was full," Shackford said, noting the truck was carrying 1,500 gallons of sewage.
New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services was notified of the accident. However, Shackford said he had no information about whether any of the truck's cargo actually spilled or whether the notice to DES was precautionary.
Greydon Turner of North Conway, who owns the company with his brother, Seth, said nothing spilled from the truck in terms of its contents or automotive fluids.
He said Hatch did her best to avoid the accident and he has full confidence in her driving ability. He said the public should know those trucks can weigh about 30,000 pounds, are top-heavy and can be hard to slow down or maneuver in an emergency because of inertia.
"When you drive one, you feel it when the weight starts to shift," he said.
Turner Septic looks forward to getting back to full service in mid December, he said. A statement from Turner Septic on its Facebook page says its driver and truck were not seriously injured or damaged and are "on the mend."
State police said Hatch was transported to Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Danielle Mason, 28, of Tamworth, the driver of the other vehicle, a 2018 Honda CRV, was uninjured.
Anyone with information regarding this crash should call Trooper Jevin Fortin of State Police Troop E at (603) 323-3333.
Readers may remember that Hatch was the woman who sued the Ossipee Police in federal court in March 2020 for sexual harassment and discrimination because she is a woman.
Ossipee police said her firing in October 2018 occurred due to falsifying the report of a minor accident involving a police cruiser in September 2018.
Hatch's sexual harassment case has been scheduled for trial next July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.