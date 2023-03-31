CONWAY — “We had no choice. Obviously, the less drastic solution wasn’t working.”
So said Albert Von Stemm-Christy, the new chairman of the Whitaker Woods Trails Association, at the unveiling of his plan to keep the Nordic ski trails in the town-owned forest pristine and free of unwanted dog walkers.
“They refused to obey the ‘gentle suggestions’ of our roving ambassadors,” Stemm-Christy continued, “so we were forced to build these.”
He pulled a rope and drapes fell off a structures that looked an awful lot like a guard tower, complete with machine gun nests and large spotlights that swiveled. In addition, the entire perimeter of the ski trails was now surrounded by razor wire fencing.
“If a walker, or God forbid, a dog finds their way onto the trails, this will happen.” Stemm-Christy snapped his fingers, and one of his ambassadors, now wearing the new uniform of brown shirt and jackboots, stepped forward to fling a cloth dummy over the razor wire onto the trail.
Instantly, piercing sirens wailed, the spotlights snapped on, and live rounds from the machine guns tore the dummy to shreds.
“But that’s inhumane!” protested one of the townspeople who had shown up for the presentation.
“What about the longtime residents?” screamed a woman. “We’ve been hiking these ski trails for years! You can’t do this!”
“Oh, but we can, and we did,” Stemm-Christy replied, snapping his fingers again. A pair of brown shirts leaped forward and dragged the woman away.
“Anyone else want to lodge a complaint? I thought not,” the tall man with the monocle smirked.
“Not a complaint, just a question, your eminence,” quavered a representative from the radio station known as the “Skiing Deejay.” “Where are the people supposed to walk their elderly dogs, of which we apparently have plenty here in Conway?”
“Why, right up there,” Stemm-Christy said, gesturing to an uphill obstacle course crammed with boulders, old tires, high hurdles and broken glass. “We think it will cut down on the ‘dog problem’ considerably.”
He glanced around, and seeing there were no more questions, said, “Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have a meeting to attend. The developers of that new housing development by Kennett High wants to make sure no students stray onto their property, and they think we have the perfect solution!”
