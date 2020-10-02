FRYEBURG, Maine — It will be at least one more week of no games for student-athletes at Fryeburg Academy after Gov. Janet Mills’ office and the Maine CDC kept Oxford County in the “yellow” category for the second week in a row due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. The school, however, is giving the green light to the Raiders to practice this coming week.
Mills’ office and the Maine CDC meet every Friday at noon to update the status for each county. Raiders were hoping for “green,” which would have signaled they could resume practices and play their first games of the fall.
The state gives weekly designations, with green being the best, yellow in the middle and red is the worst. Yellow indicates “a moderate level of community risk,” says the Maine CDC. All other Maine counties besides Oxford and York (which is also yellow) remain green.
Fryeburg, which has had no reported cases of the virus since classes started Sept. 8, had hoped to host a cross-country meet Friday afternoon along with having field hockey and soccer games today.
Sue Thurston, athletic director for Fryeburg Academy, had thought the news would be good on Friday. “It’s so frustrating,” she said. “My heart goes out to our athletes, their families and our coaches.”
“It’s not us,” she added. “We do not have any cases.”
Oxford County went to “yellow” Sept. 25, primarily due to an outbreak at a paper mill in Rumford. According to WCSH-Channel 6, on Sept. 24, there were 23 cases of coronavirus from the ND paper mill.
In a statement on WCSH’s website, Amy Lee, ND’s director of communications, said, “As you probably know, COVID-19 cases in Oxford County have doubled in the past 21 days. With that, we’ve felt the impact in our mill. We’re exceptionally saddened to confirm an employee passed away; we recently learned the Maine CDC classified this passing was COVID-related.”
Rumford and Fryeburg are both in Oxford County but 59.6 miles apart.
Fryeburg Academy’s Head of School Erin Mayo shared in an email to families and students Friday that “the Maine CDC and Governor Mills have reevaluated the county’s status and determined that (Oxford County) should remain ‘yellow.’
But, she said, “Our weekly and daily academic schedule remain unaffected. When the county’s designation was changed from ‘green’ to ‘yellow’ last week, the Academy suspended athletics and after-school extracurriculars as advocated by the Maine Principals’ Association.
“However,” Mayo’s email continued, “the MPA’s guidance document also states that such measures are ultimately up to school leaders’ discretion. It reads, ‘The county-level color designations are advisory for school administrators. Those administrators may consider local conditions and make their own decisions.’
“The Maine CDC’s data on Oxford County strongly suggest that Fryeburg Academy’s local conditions allow for the safe resumption of athletic and other extracurricular activities. There have been no cases on campus among FA students or staff, and among MSAD 72 towns, case numbers have remained very low and stable. All have had only 0-6 cases each recorded since the beginning of the pandemic.
“For these reasons” Mayo said, “Fryeburg Academy athletic practices and extracurriculars will resume; we await possible forthcoming information from the state about competition. All participants will adhere to established health and safety protocols. I and other school leaders will continue to monitor state and county virus transmission closely.”
Fryeburg’s cross-country running team had been scheduled to take to the woods and fields of their home course against Sacopee Valley on Friday, while the girls’ soccer team was to have opened its season in Hiram, Maine, at Sacopee Valley with a night match under the lights.
Saturday was to have seen two Raider “Senior Days,” both at 10 a.m. on the Fryeburg fields. Boys varsity soccer was to host Sacopee Valley, and field hockey would have faced off against Oxford Hills.
“No games this weekend or this week,” Thurston, said, adding that both Sacopee Valley and Oxford Hills, also in Oxford County, have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in their communities.
“It is what it is,” she said. “It’s unfortunate. The goal was to get the kids back there. We’ll be able to do that, even if it’s just to practice, for now.”
Thurston said if the county goes to a “green” designation next Friday, the Raiders will be ready to play that day.
The news drew comments on the Fryeburg Academy Athletics Facebook page, including one from longtime Valley Vision (Channel 3) play-by-play announcer Rick West.
“To all my friends in Fryeburg Academy Raider Athletics: I just wanted you to know that I am deeply missing calling FA Raider football for Valley Vision TV this fall. After 15 years of calling FA football, for it not to be there is a painful gap in my life,” West said.”
He added: “When I called Kennett’s first varsity football game last week, I could not help but think of the absurd injustice that they can play while you, just 6 miles away, cannot. (Saturday) night I will be calling Kennett’s second game of the shortened season. I wanted to let you know that instead of wearing my traditional Kennett gear, I will be wearing FA gear to show my support for all of you. Go Blue!”
