06-13-21 First Bridge lot shot above

Cars line River Road and the lot by the First River Bridge Park in the summer of 2021. Although there were empty spaces in the parking lot, many cars opted to park nearby to avoid the parking fee. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

CONWAY — Town Manager John Eastman said Friday he wants to make it clear that annual passes are not available for non-residents to park at First Bridge.

On Friday, the Sun published a story titled “Selectmen ban parking on River Road.” Apparently, the story gave a few readers the impression that non residents could pay for a $20 pass to park annually at the First Bridge parking lot, located off River Road in North Conway. Eastman said four or five people called town hall Friday asking if they could get such a pass. 

