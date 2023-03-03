Cars line River Road and the lot by the First River Bridge Park in the summer of 2021. Although there were empty spaces in the parking lot, many cars opted to park nearby to avoid the parking fee. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Town Manager John Eastman said Friday he wants to make it clear that annual passes are not available for non-residents to park at First Bridge.
On Friday, the Sun published a story titled “Selectmen ban parking on River Road.” Apparently, the story gave a few readers the impression that non residents could pay for a $20 pass to park annually at the First Bridge parking lot, located off River Road in North Conway. Eastman said four or five people called town hall Friday asking if they could get such a pass.
“In your article today it is confusing to non-residents as they believe they can come to Town Hall and get a $20 non-resident sticker. This is not the case. Parking at First Bridge for non-residents will cost $20 per day just like the past two summers,” Eastman told the Sun.”I know that wasn’t your intent but people are calling us wanting to know when they can get a non-resident pass. There will be no such passes issued.”
Conway residents, second homeowners and possibly Albany residents, starting next week, will be able to purchase $5 annual stickers to allow them to park at First Bridge, Davis Park, Smith-Eastman Landing Conway Lake without additional fees or fines. Whether or not Albany residents can get access to stickers depends on the results of their town meeting March 14.
This year, the major change in terms of parking at Conway rec sites is Davis Park, located at the covered bridge in Conway Village, will be charged at $3 per hour rather than $20 per day. Parking at Smith Eastman, which is located in back of the police station in Redstone, will remain $3 per hour and Conway Lake is for Conway parking sticker-holders only.
