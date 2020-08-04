CONWAY — State and local officials remain optimistic that there will be high school athletics this fall, but they’ll be starting a little later than usual. The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association on Thursday announced preseason, which typically begins the third week in August, has been delayed to Tuesday, Sept. 8.
“The NHIAA Council, comprised of principals, athletic directors, superintendents, coaches and a state school board member, met this morning and took action on the following items,” a release on the NHIAA website states. “While the Council and the NHIAA do not decide if sports are offered, they did unanimously reaffirm the recognition of all the fall sports for the 2020-2021 school year. By unanimous consent, the Council approved NHIAA Return to Play Guidance document. New to this document was a third phase which includes practices, training sessions, competitions, games and tournaments/jamborees. Guidelines vetted and approved by Governor Sununu’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force and the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services provided the foundation upon which the NHIAA’s recommendations are based.”
The release added: “We recognize that returning to interscholastic competition this fall will be individual school decisions. We hope, however, that the guidelines provided by the state of New Hampshire, the NHIAA and the actions taken thus far by the NHIAA Council will help schools and districts make informed decisions about what is best for their student-athletes this coming fall.”
The NHIAA has not yet set a schedule on when the first athletic contests will be held.
The NHIAA recognizes football, boys and girls soccer, boys and girls cross-country running, bass fishing, field hockey, volleyball, golf and unified soccer as its current fall sports.
Kennett High competes primarily in Division II (enrollments between 525-899 students) in football, soccer, field hockey golf and cross-country. The school petitioned two years ago to play a Division III (enrollments of 286-524 students) schedule in volleyball.
The NHIAA lists KHS with an enrollment of 752 students, the 10th largest out of 22 Division II schools.
SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard said Kennett “will take its guidelines from the NHIAA,” as far as return to sports for the high school athletics but sees ways to be creative at the middle school level for Kennett Middle School and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School.
“I think we can do things with a little more flexibility,” he said by phone Tuesday. “Kids want to play whether it’s intramurals or we contact three or four local schools and play among ourselves.”
Geography doesn’t help Kennett High during the coronavirus pandemic. The Eagles are the northern-most school in Division II with a large number of its opponents being near or south of Concord, where there have been higher reported positive cases of COVID-19. Kennett does have traditional rivalries with Kingwood Regional High School in Wolfeboro, Plymouth High in Plymouth and Berlin High north of Pinkham Notch.
“I think so much of a schedule and playing depends on what’s happening in a local community,” Richard said. “We want to want a way to keep kids busy and safe at the same time.”
The Maine Principal’s Association announced July 21 it will push the start of fall practices from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, with games to start no sooner than Sept. 18. Teams will play condensed seasons. Football, which traditionally plays an eight-game regular-season scheduled, will play six games. Field hockey and soccer, which have played 14 regular-season games will now play no more than 10.
The MPA moved in Phase 3 of its re-entry plan on Monday.
Kennett High School, which started Phase I of its phased-in re-entry plan for the Eagles on July 1 with Athletic Trainer Colby Locke running “non-contact workouts, focusing on skills and conditioning,” for no more than nine athletes at a time, moved into Phase 2, indoor activities, on July 20.
KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver and Locke created a seven-page guideline for Phase 2 (tinyurl.com/y69hlv8k). They drafted 21 recommendations for coaches and athletes who attend training sessions. Included in those is the requirement that everyone maintain a minimum of 6’ of distance between all athletes, volunteers and staff.
The NHIAA has a 20-page guideline for Phase 3 of its re-entry plan (tinyurl.com/y6bjjlme). Under Phase 3, “practices, training sessions, competitions, games and tournaments/jamborees are permitted.”
Screening guidelines are also recommended. “Person(s) with suspect or confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 must stay home until symptom-based criteria are met for discontinuation of isolation: a. At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, AND b. At least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery (‘Recovery’ is defined as resolution of fever of any fever-reducing medications plus improvement in other symptoms). An isolation area shall be identified and communicated to all staff, volunteers and athletes at the beginning of every training session for anyone who develops symptoms during the training session.”
