CONWAY — “How can you show me that you can play football and not have any contact?”
That was the message from Conway School Board Chairman Joe Lentini on Monday when the topic of fall athletics was brought up for Kennett High School and Kennett Middle School student-athletes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lentini and his colleagues will ultimately decide which sports will be offered this fall.
Kennett High last year offered boys and girls cross-country running, field hockey, golf, boys and girls soccer, football, mountain biking and volleyball.
Kennett Middle offered boys and girls soccer, field hockey, football and boys' and girls' cross-country running.
“Is there any intention to play football this fall, is that even on the table?” Lentini asked during the board’s Monday meeting in the Professional Development Center at SAU 9, which was also broadcast via Zoom.
Superintendent Kevin Richard said the board’s co-curricular committee (made up of board members Dr. Michelle Capozzoli and Randy Davison along with Richard, KHS Principal Kevin Carpenter, KMS Principal Rick Biche, KHS Athletic Director Neal Weaver, KMS Athletic Coordinator Gredel Shaw, Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman and teachers Chris Bailey and Holly Fougere), is scheduled to meet next Monday to review plans for the upcoming sports season and bring a recommendation to the school board.
“I think people are nervous, and understandably so,” Lentini said of fall athletics. “We are responsible for the health of the kids and setting good examples. I’m not sure allowing football does that.”
Fellow board member Joe Mosca wondered about the safety of field hockey and soccer, two sports where there is also contact with opponents.
The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Council met Aug. 6 and set the first day of practice as Sept. 8 for high school programs.
The council placed sports in risk categories. Bass fishing and golf have been placed in the low-risk sports, with Sept. 10 to be the first day of competitions.
Cross-country running, field hockey, soccer, unified soccer and volleyball are considered to be moderate risk sports, with Sept. 18 to be the first day for those competitions.
Football and spirit team are viewed as high-risk sports, and Sept. 25 has been determined to be the first date for those competitions.
Even with this move, some schools have pulled the plug on football for this fall.
Merrimack and Bedford high schools announced last week they will not be offering football. Bedford initially canceled football, crew, spirit and boys' and girls' soccer, but on Monday the school athletic director said he is now recommending soccer be played and believes there could be a path for football and spirit team, too.
Petitions are circulating in both Merrimack and Bedford to allow football to be played.
“Some of the schools are saying no to football,” Randy Davison, Conway School Board member, said Monday. “I guess it’s a slippery slope."
Weaver, who sat in on Monday’s meeting via Zoom, said he heard Lentini’s concerns but added, “We've been doing everything we can to continue moving forward and provide our kids with as safe an athletic option as we can.”
Throughout the summer, Weaver has been taking part in weekly Wednesday meetings with athletic directors from across the state, and with just the Division 2 athletic directors in Kennett’s division on Fridays.
“The news has been pleasantly surprising that unless a school has decided to go full remote to start their school year, similar to our decision (to offer both face-to-face and a distant learning option), that they are on board with playing their fall sports athletics programs, including football,” Weaver said.
The NHIAA is allowing schools to create regionalized schedules in order to prevent teams from having to travel long distances.
Weaver is scheduled to meet with athlete directors from the Lakes Region to explore a regional schedule for multiple sports.
“I just don't understand how you could, within the guidelines of how we're trying to limit contact have a contact sport like that,” Lentini said. “I mean if we had wrestling, would we be having wrestling? I just want to state my concerns.”
“I think if you say no to one, you have to say no to them all,” Mosca said.
“What message are we sending if we say a kid in first grade has to social distance and wear a mask all day, but it’s OK for football players to smash into one another?” Lentini said by phone on Tuesday.
“Look at the linemen, they’re breathing really hard across from their opponents and have contact on every play."
He added: “What message are we sending as a board? Are we there to build football players or educate and keep kids safe? Hopefully, the co-curricular committee looks at this smartly.
"I feel terrible for so many kids in these unprecedented times, but unusual times call for unusual measures," Lentini said. "I would feel irresponsible if we were to go forward and allow football and kids get sick, or their parents or grandparents get sick. I’d much rather be safe than sorry.”
The Maine Principal’s Association announced July 21 it will push the start of fall practices from Aug. 17 to Sept. 8, with games to start no sooner than Sept. 18. Teams will play condensed seasons. Football, which traditionally plays an eight-game regular-season schedule, will play six games. Field hockey and soccer, which have played 14 regular-season games will now play no more than 10.
The MPA is scheduled to make a ruling on the fall sports season later this week.
The Vermont Principals’ Association announced that there will be no tackle football this fall, but plans are in the works to offer 7-on-7 football. Volleyball matches will not be held indoors, only outdoors. For most sports, facial coverings are to be worn at all times by competitors, coaches and spectators.
