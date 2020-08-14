CONWAY — Republican candidates for national, state and county office will get their five minutes of air time to make their case for office when the Gibson Center for Senior Services hosts its annual five-minute forum on Tuesday.
This year, instead of hosting in-person pitches at the North Conway senior center, the event will be held via Zoom.
The forum is scheduled to take place Tuesday from 1-3 p.m.
Fourteen Democrats took part in last week's forum, which lasted approximately 90 minutes.
“Each candidate whose name appears on a Northern Carroll County primary ballot will be invited to speak for five minutes,” Gibson Program Director Jill Reynolds told the Sun on Friday.
In terms of a Zoom audience, a total of 26 people tuned in live for the first forum.
If you would like to view the forum live, email Reynolds at jill@gibsoncenter.org.
Candidates on the Republican ballot in Conway include Gov. Chris Sununu and GOP challengers Karen Testerman of Franklin and Nobody of Keene (see related story). Competing for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate are Gerard Beloin of Colebrook, Andy Martin of Manchester, Don Bolduc of Stratham and Corky Messner of Wolfeboro. Running for District 1 U.S. representative are Matt Mowers of Bedford, Kevin Rondeau of Manchester, Michael Callis of Conway, Jeff Denaro of Auburn and Matt Mayberry of Dover. Running for the District 1 Executive Council seat are Joe Kenney of Wakefield and Kim Strathdee of Lincoln. District 3 state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro is unopposed in the primary but will face a Democratic challenger in the general.
Also running unopposed on the Republican ballot is Ray Gilmore of Bartlett, seeking to take on a Democratic challenger for the District 1 state representative seat covering Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location.
Running for District 2 state representative (three seats) are Frank McCarthy of Conway, Wendy Richardson of Conway and Karen Umberger of Conway. That seat covers Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hale’s Location.
Running for District 3 state representative are Mark McConkey of Freedom and Nicole Nordlund of Madison, both unopposed in the primary for the two seats that cover Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
Running for District 7 (floterial) state representative, Norman Tregenza of Bartlett is unopposed in the primary for the seat covering Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale’s Location, Hart’s Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth.
Several Carroll County offices are on the ballot, but just one is contested. Kimberly Tessary of Ossipee is taking on incumbent David Babson (R-Ossipee) for the GOP nominee for county commissioner, 2nd District.
Matthew Plache of Wolfeboro is unopposed in the primary for the county commissioner, 3rd District seat being vacated by incumbent Amanda Bevard of Wolfeboro.
Incumbents unopposed in the primary and the general include Domenic Richardi of Conway, running for re-election as sheriff of Carroll County; Joseph Costello of Conway, running for re-election as treasurer of Carroll County; Lisa Scott of Sandwich, running for re-election as register of deeds for Carroll County; Meg Lavender of Bartlett, running for re-election as register of probate for Carroll County.
Four Conway residents are running for three seats as Republican delegates to the state convention: Mike DiGregorio, Terry McCarthy, Suzanne Nelson and Jim Umberger.
The five-minute forums have been a tradition at the Gibson Center for more than a decade. They are seen as a must-stop for all candidates running in the county for offices ranging from sheriff to president of the United States.
