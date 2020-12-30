CONWAY — With the forecast calling for clear skies Thursday evening, the stage is set for saying goodbye (and good riddance!) to 2020 and hello to hopefully better times in 2021 as Community Celebrations presents its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks in North Conway’s Schouler Park at 9:30 p.m.
“I received lots of calls from people yesterday and they’re all pretty excited about the fireworks,” said John Eastman, director of the town of Conway’s Parks and Recreation Department, who annually oversees the fireworks display which is presented by Atlas Fireworks.
“We expect the fireworks to last about 15 minutes. We ask people to wear masks and maintain safe social distancing,” said Eastman.
Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce and a board member of Community Celebrations, said one option for fireworks viewers is for them to remain in their vehicles.
Crawford said the chamber has been receiving many calls form people from outside the valley, asking about the fireworks. “We are getting a lot of calls for our New Year’s fireworks because people want to come up and see ours because nothing is going on where they are, which is good because that will help our lodging partners as they have taken a hit just like the restaurants from COVID,” said Crawford.
Crawford added, “People can certainly stay in their cars and watch the fireworks. It’s an outdoor setting, and there is enough room in the park to practice safe social distancing.”
Crawford said the fireworks can be viewed from as far away as West Side Road to the west and Cranmore Mountain Resort to the east, as well as around North Conway.
Eastman, who is in charge of putting on fireworks for New Year’s as well as for the town’s Fourth of July events (which were canceled this year), said Schouler Park is big enough to allow for the smaller crowds that typically attend the New Year’s event.
“I think it will be OK to be in the park,” he said. “Not as many people gather there for New Year’s — I have been doing this for the town for 10 years, and I cannot remember more than 100 people, and it looks like 10 because the park is so big. The cold weather is a deterrent usually. We’re just asking them to be socially distant and stay with their family and to wear masks,” said Eastman.
Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes said selectmen discussed fireworks at a prior meeting some months ago.
Meanwhile, at least two local ski resorts that traditionally have presented fireworks on New Year’s Eve won't be doing so. Thomas Prindle, marketing director for King Pine Ski Area, last week told the Sun the family-owned and operated resort will not have its annual torchlight parade and fireworks on Dec. 31.
“For obvious reasons related to recommendations to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, we’re not scheduling events that may encourage the public (and our staff) to gather in larger groups,” Prindle said. “This includes any New Year’s Eve or other usual larger events this season.”
At Cranmore Mountain Resort, Marketing Director Becca Deschenes said the North Conway ski area made its decision prior to the start of the season not to host fireworks,
“We will be having our tubing until 6 p.m., and skiing and riding till 8 p.m., but we will not be having our fireworks due to wanting to control the number of people on the mountain and we want people to stay safe,” said Deschenes.
At Bretton Woods, the Omni Mount Washington Resort will have New Year’s Eve fireworks but basically for registered guests only.
“We offer limited public space, so we are not encouraging or allowing dinner reservations, but yes, we are doing fireworks,” said Craig Clemmer, the Omni's marketing and sales director.
Brian Solomon, the Conway Scenic Railroad’s director of marketing and events, said interest has been high in the return to operations of the railroad’s 1921 vintage steam engine, No. 7470, this week leading up to the railroad’s planned “Winter Steam” event Jan. 2.
The CSRR will be open New Year’s Eve but closed New Year’s Day. On the “Winter Steam” day, diesel runs will go to Conway from North Conway at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. The the Winter Steam excursion to Sawyer River is to depart from North Conway at 11 a.m. For full schedules, go to conwayscenic.com.
The Ham Ice Arena (hamarena.com) in Conway offers public skating and stick-and-puck sessions by reservation only and limited admission, with public skating from noon to 1:30 p.m. and stick and puck from 3-4:30 p.m. today and public skating New Year’s Day through Jan. 3 from noon to 1:30 p.m. and stick and puck Jan. 1-3, 2-3:30 p.m. Pandemic protocol guidelines and an on-line pre-registration forms are available at hamarena.com.
The Town of Conway Parks and Recreation Department operates the outdoor rink in North Conway's Schouler Park with skate rentals at Ski & Sorts (603-356-9411). Go to conwayrec.com for updates on when the rink will open as the Christmas rain impacted efforts to open the facility..
The Nestlenook Farm in Jackson (nestlenookfarmsleighrides.com) has yet to open its outdoor skating and due to the pandemic will not be offering skating rentals this season but it is offering sleigh rides by reservation with pandemic protocols in place, including masks. Call (603) 383-7101 or go to their website for further information.
On the ski slopes, with the return of cold temperatures this week, snowmakers and groomers have been hard at work to replenish the slopes following the Christmas Eve and Christmas Day rainstorm that dropped up to 2.5 inches of rain.
Light snow was in the forecast for Wednesday night.
As of Wednesday, alpine ski conditions were: Black Mountain (blackmt.com): Platter Pull lift open and three beginner trails; Bretton Woods Mountain Resort (brettonwoods.com): 14 trails and five lifts; Cranmore (cranmore.com): 19 trails and six lifts with three trails off summit; South Quad open til 8 p.m. offering night skiing on two trails; tubing park sold out through Dec. 31 – purchase online in advance for best availability; King Pine (kingpine.com): eight trails, (King Pine to be added Thursday); five lifts; holiday week hours: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Pine Meadows Tubing Park open, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tohko Dome Skating Rink remains closed but will open as conditions allow.
Ski New Hampshire reports that ski touring centers are open for pass and equipment sales but are awaiting more natural snow to reopen. Local areas include: Bear Notch Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center (bearnotchskitouring.com — season pass sales and rentals ongoing); Bretton Woods Nordic Center (brettonwoods.com); Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center (greatglentrails.com; fat biking and tubing hill open; Great Glen Outfitters retail shop open), Jackson Ski Touring Foundation (jacksonxc.org; ski shop open); the Reserve at King Pine (kingpine.com) and MWV Ski Touring Association (mwvskitouring.org; season pass sales ongoing). For a list of other areas in New Hampshire, go to skinh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.