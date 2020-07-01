CONCORD — The White Mountain National Forest has announced its new forest supervisor is Derek Ibarguen.
He replaces Clare Mendelsohn, who stepped down from that role early this year.
Ibarguen is currently deputy forest supervisor for the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Jackson, Wyo.
Ibarguen's 18-year career in the U.S. Forest Service has taken him throughout the country, beginning as a recreation specialist on the Appalachian Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina in 2002. He went on to hold numerous positions— as Pisgah district ranger and previously as district ranger at the Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky.
He has held district-level positions working in recreation, facilities, oil and gas and special uses for the Umpqua National Forest in Oregon, Allegheny National Forest in Pennsylvania and Ocala National Forest in Florida.
For the past four years during his time in Wyoming, he served in two 120-day assignments as a forest supervisor at the Caribou-Targhee National Forest in Idaho and the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
Born and raised in Maine, Ibarguen is pleased to be returning to New England and to the White Mountain National Forest, where he was a seasonal recreation employee for five summers starting in 1995.
“My focus is on supporting the great work of the employees, engaging with the outstanding partners and stakeholders and serving the surrounding communities and public,” he said in a statement.
He and his wife, Jessica, and their three boys, Reed 15, Elijah 13 and Sebastian, 9, are looking forward to being a part of the community.
Mendelsohn, 56, was in the post for almost 3 years but had worked for the forest for over seven. She replaced longtime supervisor Tom Wagner, who spent 15 years as a forest supervisor, in October of 2017.
She, her wife Ida, their dog Boots and cat Berry lived in Campton. Her LinkedIn profile says she is currently based in Fairfax, Calif. and seeking a career in the non-profit sector.
