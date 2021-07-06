CONWAY — A week into the job, new SAU 13 Superintendent Dr. Michael Whaland sees plenty of positives moving forward.
Most recently Whaland, 38, was curriculum director in the Raymond School District of SAU 33 and a lecturer at Plymouth State University.
The Center Harbor resident was hired to lead the district comprising Madison Elementary, K.A. Brett School in Tamworth and Freedom Elementary on June 12.
Dr. Meredith Nadeau gave her notice as SAU 13 superintendent on May 10 after accepting a similar position at SAU 21, based in Hampton, which is closer to her home in Lee.
The SAU 13 Joint Board accepted Nadeau’s resignation via Zoom at a special meeting on May 11.
On June 22, Whaland and Jack Waldron, chair of the Tamworth School Board and chair of the SAU 13 Superintendent’s Search Committee, visited the Sun.
Whaland, who was born in Manchester and graduated from Bow High School, has been curriculum director in Raymond since 2017. Before that, he worked as an elementary and middle-level school counselor and was assistant principal in the White Mountains Regional School District from 2008-17.
“I was up in Lancaster for about 10 years and I loved it,” he said. “It was great.
“Raymond was a good experience for me to just kind of learn the inner workings of a central office. And when I saw this posting come up, I was like, holy smokes, this is a perfect opportunity. I had to do a double take,” Whaland said.
He said his commute time has essentially been cut in half.
“My commute is about 30 minutes, which is great,” he said. “My wife (Courtney) is a kindergarten teacher in Plymouth; she had me beat on the commute by quite a bit. Going down to Raymond took me about an hour and change, and hers was about 20 minutes.”
One of Whaland’s first things to cross off his to-do list is to hire a new principal for Freedom Elementary. He said Tuesday he had received a strong application that morning.
“We want to get the right person, the right fit in there,” he said. “I had my fingers crossed that Meredith was going to pull that off because she’s got more of the context of the district. I am confident we’ll find the right person that wants to be there and can lead Freedom in the right direction.”
Of his superintendent experience, he said, “I’ve been fortunate in my previous district that in her absence Dr. Tina McCoy would allow me to be her right-hand man and guide the district and make some of those decisions. She’s been a huge resource. She said, ‘I feel good about you and SAU 13. I think that that’s a perfect fit for you.’”
Whaland talked about his goals for SAU 13.
“I believe it’s about the ‘we,’ not the ‘I,’” he said, “so as Mike Whaland, I don’t want to come in and say, ‘Hey, this is what I did somewhere else.’ I want to know what is working well, listen to the stakeholders, listen to the teachers, the educators, parents, students and find out where we want to go together.
“I’d say my first couple of months are going to be listening and getting the lay of the land and getting ready for budget season. I’m hoping that I can continue the great work that’s been going on.”
When away from the office, the Whalands and Pemi, their golden retriever, love the outdoors.
“I’m a mountain biker,” he said. “We love to get outside and kayak. We love to ski, all that good stuff.”
Whaland said education is in his genes.
“My mother has been an educator for over 30 years,” he said. “She’s still teaching, and she’s the greatest teacher I’ve ever had. She’s always just instilled a love of education and learning in me.
“It just kind of translated into just wanting to be around that learning environment,” he continued. “And every day seeing those moments where kids are learning something, where that light bulb goes off. To be part of that, and to be part of that change where we’re creating learning opportunities for all students.”
Whaland sees education as ever-evolving.
“That pendulum tends to swing in education, and as a superintendent or leader in education, how you can help facilitate that to just create learning opportunities where they haven’t existed,” he said.
“And sometimes, it’s going out into the field or practicums, or service learning, ELOs (Extended Learning Opportunities) now, but also how you guide that process,” he said.
Whaland said he got a tour of the SAU 13 district before the schools let out for the summer.
“The principals and the acting principals showed me around. They’re great schools,” he said.
He went through the COVID-19 pandemic in Raymond, and while SAU 13 was able to maintain face-to-face learning this past school year, that wasn’t the case everywhere.
“We had an interesting model,” he said. “We went from a hybrid, an A and B schedule. A students would come on Monday and Wednesdays, and the B students would come on Tuesdays and Thursdays. So that was a little difficult. From a curriculum standpoint at the time, the question was, how are you going to adjust our scope and sequence so there’s not going to be this condensed learning that goes on?”
Whaland explained: “Usually you talk about the Civil War for a whole unit, which could be three or four weeks, instead, we’re going to condense it to two or three days. That was interesting.
“I think that through planning, we had a lot of those conversations, how are we going to get these pertinent points out? How are we going to put pieces in place like a flipped classroom, where students on their off days are getting the readings ahead of time, so they’re doing some more prep work?” Whaland said.
Ultimately, he said, the students were coming to school more prepared, so that was a time saver.
When Gov. Chris Sununu ordered schools to return to face-to-face by April 19, Raymond did so. Staff in the school district got the Pfizer vaccine.
“We were set to open I think it was a week or two after the governor’s orders. So we had a plan, but our motto was always let’s be flexible. And let’s do right by the kids. That was our motto, and I think that’s what really got us through.”
