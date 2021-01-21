OSSIPEE — In front of about 50 people, Ossipee selectmen Tuesday honored outgoing Ossipee Police Chief Joe Duchesne and announced his successor, Anthony Castaldo, promoting him from lieutenant to chief.
Selectmen's chair Martha Eldridge said the board took "great pride" in promoting Castaldo to chief.
"As a dedicated member of the Ossipee Police Department for over a decade, you've taken on several roles and handled them with enthusiasm and efficiency as you rose through the ranks from patrolman," Eldridge told him during the ceremony.
"As the chief of police, you will be taking on a critical role as both a leader to those within your department, an example and role model for those in the community. We have every confidence that you will rise to meet the undertaking with grace and integrity."
Castaldo, 45, of Tamworth has been in law enforcement for 15 years, with 13 of them spent with the Ossipee police force and the first two and a half with Tamworth's.
Castaldo, who said he was "very excited" to be named chief, was born in New York and grew up mostly in Waterboro, Maine. He moved to this area at the age of 28.
"I always had an interest in law enforcement," Castaldo told the Sun.
Castaldo, who is single, has a large extended family. They constituted most of the onlookers at Tuesday's selectmen's meeting. Among them was his niece Sierrra Castaldo, who pinned the chief's badge on her uncle.
Town Clerk Kellie Skeehan administered the oath of office to Castaldo, who said one of his first priorities as chief will be filling three officer vacancies. He said there will be two chiefs for the rest of the week as Duchesne's resignation doesn't take effect until Saturday.
Duchesne, 45, of Effingham announced in July that he would be resigning effective Jan. 23.
After rising through the ranks from patrolman, Duchesne became chief in the fall of 2018.
Eldridge called congratulating him on his retirement a "bittersweet" occasion.
She said he started as a part-time patrolman in 1999 and was hired full time the following year. Later he became the K-9 officer and made a number of drug arrests.
Eldridge noted that on Sept. 26, 2018, "Chief Joe" handled "one of the most serious, critical incidents at the Ossipee Police Department, a seven-hour stand-off, which ended in the suspect being shot by a New Hampshire state police SWAT team.
"During this critical incident, Joe was on the front line right next to his fellow officers. ... This incident ended with no officers or innocent civilians being injured, which is a direct reflection on Joe's management," she said.
Duchesne spoke briefly after being presented plaques from the selectmen. He thanked selectmen present and prior as well as his colleagues who work for the town of Ossipee and his officers.
"The group we have right now I honestly believe is one of the best that we've had," said Duchesne. "And I just I hope that continues. ... I look forward to seeing to seeing the PD grow."
Duchesne said he remains a police lieutenant in Effingham and hopes to be promoted to chief there next month.
