OSSIPEE — The former county nursing home that now sits unused may soon have the opportunity to turn lives around as a place of learning, healing and creativity, county officials and representatives from extension service said Thursday.
The annex has been largely underused for over a decade. The building includes a commercial kitchen, a large meeting room, and former resident rooms that could be used for classrooms. The building is about 32,000 square feet and about a third of it is in use.
In March, representatives from UNH Cooperative Extension Service, Siemens engineering toured the building and found much potential in it. On Thursday, they along with a representative from Carroll County Adult Education met with county commissioners to discuss their ideas for reincarnating the building for maximum community benefit, which the commissioners wholeheartedly endorse.
"There's a lot of wins here," said Carroll County Commissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) who was acting as chair in the absence of Terry McCarthy (R-Conway). "It's really exciting to see."
Plans include using the commercial kitchen for culinary classes;creating classrooms for professional development; and putting in computer stations that could help those who with poor internet connections at home get access to tele-medicine.
Classroom/meeting space created could be used by other community groups beyond Adult education and the extension service, attendees said.
The renovation project, which is estimated to save the county money in the long run, could be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act funds and possibly grants; not local property taxes.
The county received $9 million in ARPA funds, and commissioners propose spending up to $4.3 million on the annex; however, the local legislative delegation has to approve the renovation plan. The delegation consists of 15 state representatives.
Plache hopes to get the proposal in front of the delegation as soon as possible.
County Coordinator Mellisa Seamans said there isn't a firm date for the next delegation meeting but it could be in mid-May.
Crystal Sawyer, director of Carroll County Adult Education/Carroll Academy, based in Tamworth, sad Adult Ed offers hotel and lodging certification program and she sees that annex as a place where that could be taught.
"If we're in this classroom, the employees that are in the hotels in North Conway can actually Zoom in and take the classes, which would be a real help for them," said Sawyer.
"And we can also make it at a time when the employees are not working. So it's not during the day."
Adult ed also just purchased six drones and is preparing to offer classes on how to use them for police work. It also acquired a simulator for teaching commercial drivers, which is a bulky piece of equipment that is currently housed in New Hampshire's women's prison in Concord.
"I don't know where I'm going to put it, but hopefully in the annex," said Sawyer.
Commissioner Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) encouraged Sawyer to introduce the delegation to adult education graduates who benefited from the program.
"When they hear from someone getting the High School Equivalency Testing (HISET) changed their entire life, allowed them to get a job, it allowed them to be a productive functioning member of society, that's harder to ignore than just saying we teach the HiSET," said Tessari.
Extension Service science literacy field specialist Claes Telemark said that the annex could provide space for classes in 3-D printing, manufacturing and 3-D design.
"You have so many elements and and segments of the workforce that we could address, especially those that are relevant here locall," he said.
The renovated building could also be used as a vaccination site when the next pandemic strikes, said Tessari. COVID-19 vaccination sites require impermeable floors and refrigeration and so the jail had to be used as a vaccination site, which was sub-optimal.
"Had the annex been ready to go we would have had a room that could have had a refrigerator to store the vaccine, a floor that was not porous and a drive up option because it was right on the backside of that building," said Tessari.
"The purpose of ARPA money is to ensure that government is ready for the next pandemic. And that's what the annex can do ... it could be 20-something years before the next pandemic. So do we just let the building sit? No, we're going to use the building for all of these great opportunities in the meantime."
Kerri Warms of Siemans, who did renderings of what the renovated annex might look like, said that the building will be made more energy efficient and that will drive down the cost of operating the building.
Warms estimated it could take 10 months to complete the renovations and Plache said they don't have a firm price tag but the maximum is about $4 million.
Grants could be used to decrease the amount of ARPA money needed for the project.
Commissioners added that they may even find that a renovated building could possibly generate revenue through lease agreements and also allow the county to buy in bulk to save money. Warms is putting together estimates for how the renovation will affect the county's bottom line.
"It's going to be multi use building, more efficient multi use building with a higher occupancy rate," said Warms.
"The way we lay out energy savings, it's pretty easy way to see if you maintain the building as it is right now, what you're going to spend over time, and then what you're going to save, by making this building more functional."
