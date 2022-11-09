OSSIPEE — The Carroll County legislative delegation is a bit redder after Tuesday's election. But the GOP lost a power player in Concord as Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) in District 1 was defeated by Democrat David Paige.

Local Republicans elected to the state House were Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Mike Belcher (R-Wakefield), Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough), Michael Costable Jr. (R-Freedom), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), Katy Peternel (R-Wolfeboro), Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee).  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.