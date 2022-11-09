OSSIPEE — The Carroll County legislative delegation is a bit redder after Tuesday's election. But the GOP lost a power player in Concord as Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) in District 1 was defeated by Democrat David Paige.
Local Republicans elected to the state House were Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Mike Belcher (R-Wakefield), Richard Brown (R-Moultonborough), Michael Costable Jr. (R-Freedom), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), Katy Peternel (R-Wolfeboro), Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee).
Democrats re-elected were Tom Buco (D-Conway), Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) and Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway), plus newcomer Paige.
Belcher, Brown, Costable, Peternel and Paige are new to the delegation.
Paige said he's thankful to the voters of Conway for trusting him.
'I'm excited to serve," said Paige, who went on to thank Umbeger for her service. "Something people always tell me about Karen is how much they appreciate how she keeps them up to date on what's happening in Concord and I look forward to carrying on that tradition."
Umbeger was "extremely disappointed" to have lost.
"I think I've done a terrific job for the people in this areaa," said Umberger. "I'm sad that the voters didn't think I had done a good job."
Meanwhile, in District 8, incumbent McConkey (R-Freedom) and Constable were the winners with 6,122 and 4,785 votes, respectively. Incumbent Knirk (D-Freedom) and newcomer Sandra Ringelstein (D-Moultonborough) missed the mark with 4,298 and 3,991 votes respectively.
McConkey said he was humbled by the results. "I'm committed to the North Country so I'm excited about that," said McConkey .
He said he felt "horrible" that Umberger wasn't reelected.
"She does and will again in the future do great work for the state," said McConkey. "I can't believe they they didn't send her back. I mean, Chairman of the Finance Committee, what a loss."
Knirk was disappointed by the results Wednesday but not entirely surprised. He said the newly formed District 8 was going to be hard to win because it leans Republican by 7 percentage points.
"I knew it was unlikely that I would win, but I was going to give it a good try. I did ,and I didn't make it," said Knirk. "That's the way it goes."
Knirk said Costable is a "nice guy" who was easy to work with when he served in the Legislature from Raymond. "He's a Free Stater but he was always quite a reasonable guy," said Knirk.
Costable said he found the overall results surprising. "I thought Republicans would do a lot better, to be honest with you in New Hampshire," said Costable.
In District 2, incumbents Burroughs and McAleer defeated Republicans Daniel Bacon and Gene Chandler, a former speaker of the House. Burroughs was top vote getter with 2,417, followed by McAleer with 2,232.
Chandler got 1,827 votes and Bacon got 1,319 votes.
Chandler said the odds were against a Republican having success in the new Carroll County District 2, with liberal Sandwich added to the district.
“I knew it would be an uphill battle,” he said Wednesday. “The district has changed a lot (since 2020). Congratulations to Rep. Burroughs and Rep. McAleer on their re-elections.”
He added: “I feel very badly for all of my supporters — folks who donated to help my campaign, put up signs and held signs at the polls. I am very fortunate to have friends like them. I wish for them the outcome could have been different but it is what it is.
Three out of four candidates in District 3 were newcomers. Incumbent Republican Karel Crawford received the most votes with 3,000. Winning the other seat was Richard Brown. Both are Republicans from Moultonborough.
Empty handed were Democrats Peaco Todd and Gabrielle Watson of Tamworth.
In District 4, Avellani (R-Wakefield), with 2,771 votes, and newcomer Belcher (R-Wakefield), 2,636 votes, easily defeated Democrats Max Gehring and Knute Ogren, with 1,679 and 1,801 votes, respectively.
In District 5, which represents only Ossipee, incumbent Jonathan Smith beat Democrat Pat Pustell 1,211-743.
After the election, Smith said. "The people have spoken and now we need to put them first and do their business as we were elected to do."
In District 6, newcomer Peternel (R-Wolfeboro) was the top vote getter with 2,821. Re-elected was incumbent John MacDonald with 2,781 votes. Defeated were, Wolfeboro Democrats Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner with 2,314 and 2,081 votes respectively.
Peternel topped the field in September's Republican primary and ended incumbent Brodie Deshaies' bid for a second term.
"I look forward to serving you as your state rRepresentative with John MacDonald and Glenn Cordelli," said Peternel. "As promised, I will always be available to listen to your concerns and take those concerns to Concord."
In District 7, incumbent Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro) trounced challenger Bobbi Boudman (D-Wolfeboro) 4,120-3,203.
