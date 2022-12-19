OSSIPEE — The newly formed Carroll County legislative delegation met last week for the first time since the Nov. 8 elections.
They discussed inflation, housing and the county’s acquisition of the former Carroll County Courthouse at their Dec. 12 meeting.
Current Republican members are state Reps. Lino Avellani and Mike Belcher, both of Wakefield; Karel Crawford and Richard Brown, both of Moultonborough); Mark McConkey and Michael Costable Jr., both of Freedom; Glenn Cordelli of Tuftonboro; Katy Peternel and John MacDonald, both of Wolfeboro; and Jonathan Smith of Ossipee. Democrats re-elected were Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, both of Conway), Anita Burroughs of Bartlett and Chris McAlee of Jackson plus David Paige of Conway.
Belcher, Brown, Costable, Peternel and Paige are all new to the delegation, which is responsible for the county budget. They have until the end of March to finish the budget.
In terms of leadership, Avellani remained chair, and Cordelli was voted vice chair (replacing Bill Marsh, a Brookfield Democrat who ran unsuccessfully for state Senate). McConkey was made clerk, replacing Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro), who was defeated by Peternel in the primary.
Carroll County Cmmissioner Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) presented the proposed county budget of about $36.8 million, which is up 3.8 percent over the 2022 budget. “It’s a difficult year,” said Plache. “Obviously, we’ve had a lot of inflation.”
He added: “We’ve tried to keep costs as low as we can. In doing this, we had to make some cuts in what the departments were requesting. But I think we’ve been able to balance costs and necessities in a way that makes sense.”
Cordelli praised commissioners Plache, chair Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) and Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) for managing the books. “The county is now a very different place than it was when I started 10 years ago. ... We have had lawsuits against the county because of failure to get audits done. ... So I think that the commissioners have done an outstanding job,” Cordelli said.
Plache said lack of housing has been a stumbling block in terms of filling positions. He claimed half the residences in Ossipee are vacation homes.
McConkey said the housing issue is widespread. He noted the county has several hundred acres of undeveloped land and asked if the county could perhaps put housing there.
Plache said it would be "great thing to look at." a
One new item in the budget is the 106-year-old former county courthouse, which the county took over from the Ossipee Historical Society after it could no longer afford to keep it.
The county has no real use for the building, but commissioners say it's an impressive building and they want to pass it along to someone who could bring it back to life.
Plache explained the county would need to spend $40,000 this year to heat the massive building. They also recently learned that the historical society owed back taxes to Ossipee of about $5,000.
McConkey was uninterested in spending that kind of money heating an unusable building.
"Commissioners, is it possible to turn it back over to the town before we put $30,000 worth of fuel into it?" he asked.
Plache replied: "Anything is possible" but said the delegation has to decide how to dispose of the building. Plache said commissioners have talked to real estate agents, workforce housing groups, developers and even a charter school to see who would take it.
McAleer asked why commissioners don't just winterize the courthouse by draining the pipes, and so on, but Plache said Facilities Director Bob Murray said the building needs to be heated to prevent mold.
Burroughs said that the building is a "nice asset" and the decision to sell would need to be made carefully.
"Once it's gone, it's gone," said Burroughs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.