OSSIPEE — A new Board of Carroll County commissioners on Wednesday voted to waive the late fees that the previous board had imposed on five local towns, including Conway, for being late with their tax revenue.
The towns had been obligated to turn in a portion of their property tax collections as of Dec. 17 to the county, and on Dec. 30, the county’s chief financial officer told the commissioners that five towns were tardy in their payments.
Bartlett was 13 days late. The penalty is $388.88 per day, which comes to $5,055.44. Hart’s Location was penalized $79. Conway was four days late; its penalty per day was $577.64 or a total of $2,310.40.
Freedom and Madison were also a day late.
Bartlett Selectman Gene Chandler explained that Bartlett and Conway’s payments were late due to a delay with the state setting the rate due to an issue with the North Conway Water Precinct, which covers both towns. Chandler also said the person at the state who sets the rate was hospitalized, so there was a further delay.
North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon told the Sun in November that the precinct’s audit came in late, which delayed the precinct in getting tax forms to the sun.
In Hart’s Location, a selectman said that town did not get its annual county tax bill and had to contact the county offices to find out how much to pay.
Despite these circumstances, the former board voted to fine the towns.
Dec. 30 was commissioners Amanda Bevard (chair) and David Babson’s final meeting. Bevard (R-Wolfeboro) chose not to run for re-election, and Babson (R-Ossipee) was replaced at the polls by Kim Tessari (R-Ossipee). Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) won Bevard’s seat. The third commissioner is Terry McCarthy (R-Conway), who was not up for re-election.
Despite a recommendation by Carroll County Chief Financial Officer Fergus Cullen to give the towns a pass on the fines, the commissioners voted 3-0 to assess penalties, with Bevard saying not to wouldn’t “be fair to towns that have worked hard to be on time.” Babson, who made the motion to penalize the towns, said, “The law is the law.” McCarthy said she was torn on the issue because she could see both sides.
On Tuesday, Conway selectmen voted to challenge the fines. Town Manager Tom Holmes said the check was dated Dec. 17 and mailed the same day. He said because it was postmarked on the due date, the payment should have been considered timely, which is the town handles property tax payments from residents.
He quoted a state law to that effect and noted that the commissioners didn’t have the envelope in which the check was sent and the county office was closed Dec. 17 due to inclement weather.
In a letter, Holmes told commissioners: “The board of selectmen have voted to appeal the previous Board of Commissioners’ decision to the county delegation. We are hopeful given the above facts you might rescind the interest penalty assessment.”
The new board of commissioners, now chaired by McCarthy, read the law regarding timely mailings and agreed with Holmes. They voted 3-0 to rescind the penalty for all the towns, including Bartlett.
McCarthy explained the vote.
“I believe that Bartlett and Conway both had extenuating circumstances and reasons why they were late,” she said. “I believe because of everything going on this year, and that was my feeling from the beginning, that the right thing to do was to rescind and put them on notice for the next year.”
Tessari said in the future the county needs to save the envelopes from the towns’ tax payments.
Carroll County Treasurer Joe Costello said he was pleased with the commissioners’ decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.