CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board granted unaninmous conditional approval April 14 to a proposed 68-seat bistro at the site of the long-closed Brennan’s House of Pizza located at 656 Eastman Road in Redstone. Also approved was a 2,800-square-foot storage barn.
Applicants Leszek and Ewa Gielata were represented by Wes Smith and Don Bouchard of Horizons Engineering Inc. of Conway.
When the Gieletas first came before the board March 10, their request for several waivers met resistance from the board, but their representatives had a much smoother interaction with the board — Ben Colbath (chair), Bill Barbin, Erik Corbett, vice chair Ailie Byers, Steve Porter, Eliza Grant and Sarah Frechette — by adhering to existing site plan requirements.
“We made some recommended changes,” said Smith, who added that they moved the parking to the back out of the front buffer area.
He added that a split-rail fence will be added to the vegetated swale. He said they also addressed drainage issues that are under review with Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli for the site and near the proposed storage barn.
“We have removed most of the waivers that we talked about that were not necessary,” said Smith.
Among the board’s and Planning Director Jamel Torres’ directives was to provide window calculations for the south and east building elevations for the proposed restaurant and to remove the existing overhead electric lines along the northern property line from the plan set
The applicants received requested waivers for granite curbing requirements to the west and south of the property and connecting drives. They also added two trees in front and another near the dumpster and agreed to do some additional grading that DeglAngeli was seeking for drainage.
DegliAngeli said discussions about drainage are continuing but he was could grant conditional approval.
The Gielatas purchased the property and a manufactured double-wide home from former owners Steve and Lorri Brennan/Brennan Revocable Trust on Feb. 16, 2021, for $207,000.
Leszek Gielata told the Sun he and his wife are bakers. The couple are from the New Rochelle, N.Y., area and have been visiting Mount Washington Valley for many years.
“I sold my house at Christmas Mountain in Glen last year,” Gielata said. The new eatery “won’t be a restaurant but a bistro with breakfast sandwiches and baked items,” he said.
The former Brennan’s was damaged by fires in 2017 and 2014. The pizza restaurant had been founded in 1971 by Steve Brennan’s father, Red Brennan. It had a seating capacity of 90.
The board also listened to a presentation by Pine Hill Homeowners Co-op to build a 50 kW ground-mounted community solar project at 605 White Mountain Highway, just south of Banners. Porter expressed concerns about viewsheds from Black Bear Village Cooperative (formerly Lamplighters), where he lives, and other homes. Representatives were told to address those concerns.
Discussion also took place about increasing the number of parking spaces for restaurant seats from one for every three seats to one for every two seats. Steve Johnson of Moat Mountain Smokehouse & Brewing Co. spoke against the change, saying it would add hardship to local restaurants who have battled many challenges during the past two years of the pandemic. Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services urged the board to refrain from any action until further study. It was tabled on a unanimous vote.
