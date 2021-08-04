CONCORD — In response to the Centers for Disease Control's new order issued Tuesday temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission of COVID-19, the New Hampshire Circuit Court has paused eviction proceedings for tenants covered by the moratorium who reside in such counties, effective immediately.
Currently, those counties are Hillsborough, Rockingham, and Strafford counties.
According to a news release issued Wednesday by the New Hampshire Judicial Branch, all landlord-tenant cases arising out of those counties that were previously stayed by the moratorium — that is, where a tenant has provided a declaration in compliance with the CDC order to their landlord — will be stayed again.
This partial eviction moratorium applies to cases in the circuit courts in Brentwood, Candia, Derry, Hampton, Portsmouth, Salem, Dover, Rochester, Goffstown, Hillsborough, Manchester, Merrimack, Milford and Nashua.
At this time, all other courts will continue processing and holding hearings in all landlord-tenant cases.
The Circuit Court will continue to review COVID-19 transmission rates in other counties and change practice as needed.
Carroll County has circuit courts in Conway and Ossipee.
Tenants residing in affected counties are not covered by the moratorium unless they provide a declaration in compliance with the CDC order to their landlord.
Tenants in affected counties who have previously provided a declaration and who continue to qualify for the moratorium do not need to provide a new declaration to gain the protection of the Aug. 3 moratorium.
Landlords and tenants who are concerned about non-payment of rent are encouraged to learn about and apply for available federal funds through the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
People who want to learn more about NHERAP and to start an application are urged to go to CAPNH.org or call 211 to be connected to their local Community Action Program, which will process their application.
Ben Vihstadt, communications director for Gov. Chris Sununu, on Wednesday sent the Sun information about rental assistance.
"At the start of the pandemic, the state worked with families and landlords to avoid evictions when possible by providing more than $15 million in rental assistance by leveraging CARES Act funds," said the governor's office.
"Under NHERAP, eligible households can receive assistance for past due, current, and future rent, as well as other expenses for a total period of 12 months. There is $180 million in available federal funding through NHERAP.
"As of last week, over $30 million in NHERAP funding has gone out to help nearly 4,500 households through the state’s NHERAP."
Vihstadt also sent a comment from the governor.
“While states have struggled to get funding out, here in New Hampshire, we are ahead of the curve,” said Sununu.
“Unfortunately, much work remains, as we navigate the burdensome rules put in place by the federal government. Getting this funding out in a rapid manner remains our top priority despite the barriers put in place by Washington,” the governor said.
Landlords and tenants with questions about their specific case can call the Court’s Information Center at (855) 212-1234.
For more information about landlord and tenant cases generally, go to courts.state.nh.us/district/landlord.htm.
