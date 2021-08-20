CONWAY — Henri, a tropical storm that as of Friday afternoon was in the Atlantic midway between Bermuda and Florida and tracking north-northwest, could become the first hurricane to hit New England in 30 years.
Local and state officials are urging people to make storm preparations as high winds and rain could cut power.
It appears the worst of Henri will stay south of us, but the Mount Washington Valley should still see some wind and rain starting Sunday night and most of Monday.
New Hampshire has not had a direct impact from a hurricane-strength storm since Hurricane Bob in 1991.
“The latest forecast track of Tropical Storm Henri has been adjusted to the west, which puts New Hampshire squarely in the potential path,” Linda Burns, deputy emergency management director for the town of Conway, said Friday.
“There is high confidence for a rain and wind event Sunday into Monday. Current projections are for 2-3 inches of rain in the Mount Washington Valley,” she said.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center reported that Henri was “almost a hurricane,” with maximum sustained winds of about 70 mph.
“The center of the storm was located about 320 southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C.,” it said.
“A turn toward the north is expected by (Friday night), and Henri is forecast to accelerate in that direction through early Sunday. On the forecast track, Henri is expected to make landfall in southern New England by late Sunday,” the NHC wrote.
Burns and Matt Leavitt, the emergency management director for the town, were on a noontime conference call with the National Weather Service and state Department of Emergency Management.
“We’ve been in touch with Jim Hill (director of special services for SAU 9) and the Conway School District,” said Burns. “He’s been in touch with all of the maintenance people to make sure that everything is secure.”
Town vehicles parked behind Conway Elementary School were moved to the town garage in Center Conway and town hall to avoid getting swamped by the Swift River.
The town also is preparing its emergency operations center at the fire station in Conway Village. The state is expected to activate its emergency operating center today.
“(Conway Fire) Chief Steve Solomon is doing his rounds, going to Transvale Acres (a low-lying area on West Side Road) to make sure people are aware and are making emergency contingency plans,” Burns said. “All of the port-a-potties at Davis Park and First Bridge are being pulled.”
She said Solomon was also talking to businesses that offer outdoor dining “and advising them to take down tents.”
WCSH-Channel 6 Meteorologist Todd Gutner on his blog Friday morning was predicting that Henri “will get trapped in a blocking pattern and stall over land in Massachusetts, allowing it to decay and weaken. By the time it gets to us, it will be a shadow of its former self. This should be a savior for us here in Maine.
“I still expect impacts, however. Once again we’re going to see pockets of very heavy rain. Torrential, tropical downpours will give us more drainage issues Sunday night and Monday. Rain amounts may top 2 inches in spots.”
Gutner added: “The breeze will kick up Sunday afternoon and night and may gust to around 40 mph along the south coast of Maine and the New Hampshire seacoast. The ground is saturated from recent rain, so that’s something to consider. But with the weakening storm, the big gusts probably won’t be there and widespread outages are unlikely at this time.”
Tuesday marks the 10-year anniversary of Tropical Storm Irene, which wreaked havoc n the Mount Washington Valley. In Bartlett, the Rocky Branch hopped its banks, turned east on Route 302 and surged like a freight train toward Glen village, carving dirt and pavement out of its path as it went. In Hart’s Location, the Sawyer River pushed the Route 302 bridge right off its abutments.
Burns urged people to begin storm prep now. “Be sure your vehicles are full of gas, stock up flashlights, water, batteries, non-perishable foods, enough medications for at least three days,” she said.
“Pets are part of the family too. Charge electronic devices and keep them charged. Secure all toys, lawn furniture, trash cans and plants,” Burns said.
On Friday, State Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper noted: “Tropical storms and hurricanes are not just a threat to coastal communities. High winds, heavy rainfall, tornadoes and flooding can occur anywhere in New Hampshire. Waiting until Sunday to prepare for this storm is too late.”
Burns said Conway has several options for an emergency shelter. “We’re not to that point,” she said.
Information will be updated on the Conway Office of Emergency Management and Conway Daily Sun Facebook pages throughout the weekend.
