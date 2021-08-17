CONWAY — Police have charged a North Conway man with criminal mischief for allegedly vandalizing a local bridge, Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said in a statement Monday.
On Sunday morning, police officers responded to the area of the Eastman Road bridge that crosses the Saco River in Redstone for a report of apparently fresh white/silver graffiti.
The caller was a concerned citizen using the recreational walking trail that passes underneath the bridge.
Officers arrived and located a man who was later identified as Juan Cortes Fuentes, 22, of North Conway. Mattei said police saw Fuentes “actively spray- painting.”
Police say they found Cortes Fuentes “in possession of various cans of spray paint and had fresh paint on his hands.”
Mattei described Fuentes as “cooperative” with officers and was taken into custody without incident. Fuentes was charged with criminal mischief/vandalism and possession of marijuana.
The incident is still under investigation in order to see if there is any connection to the recent graffiti located on the front of the abandoned Junge’s Motel.
Fuentes was bailed and given a court date of Nov. 2.
