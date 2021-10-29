CONWAY — The chairman of the Mount Washington Valley Republicans, who survived a recall challenge last week, recently addressed claims that the local party is filled with “right-wingers” rife with “hateful” and “foolish” beliefs.
He was also reacting to the Sun’s anti-Trump pledge and what he perceives as voter regret over over the election of President Joe Biden.
Local Realtor Steven Steiner, broker/owner of Whitehill Estates & Homes, has been chairman of the committee since Feb. 15.
On Oct. 18, Conway Republican Tad Furtado led an unsuccessful bid at a meeting of the committee at the Lobster Trap Restaurant in North Conway to remove Steiner.
Furtado said he was concerned about the direction in which the Republican Party is heading and said elements of it have “a basket of beliefs” that are “ignorant, hateful and foolish.”
The Sun, in an editorial published Thursday, said in future endorsements it will throw its editorial support behind “reasonable Republicans.” The newspaper declared it won’t support candidates who support former president Donald Trump’s Big Lie.
Following the recall attempt and the editorial, Steiner invited the Sun to sit down with him at his home. He also took part in a follow-up interview Wednesday to discuss the pledge, which he described as “foolishness.”
“So your leader would not endorse Jeb Bradley if he supported Trump?” said Steiner.
Steiner went on to say it’s too early to tell what faction of Republicans will prevail in the primaries.
“I would say right now if you wanted to put Donald Trump on a pedestal or Joe Biden I think 80 percent of the people would want Trump,” said Steiner. “It’s not just about Trump supporters. I’m talking about everybody. I don’t think many people have the stomach for Biden. I think they have buyer’s remorse.”
He added that the Republican Party has become “the party of the people” while the Democrats have been mired in corruption and issues like “critical race theory.”
He stressed that the MWV Republicans are welcoming and not hateful.
“Individuals out there want to try to label us, and those labels just are not correct,” said Steiner.
“We’re your neighbors. We go to church with you, we shop. We live in this community, just like everybody else. A right-wing organization we are not.”
He added: “I think we are getting labeled as right-wingers because we like what President Trump did, for instance.
“Prior to COVID, we had gas prices that were somewhat affordable. We had food prices that were somewhat affordable. Today, we don’t have that. So that makes me a right-winger because I want to have gas prices that are affordable and food prices are affordable for our working poor in this town?”
Steiner said committee members are “constitutionalists” focused on preserving freedoms and rule of law. Trump, Steiner said, was “spot on” when it comes to immigration. He said now hundreds of thousands of people, many apparently with COVID, are streaming across the border.
“We have laws, we have borders; there’s nothing wrong with that,” said Steiner. “What we have is George Soros trying to have an open border world here.
Anyone regardless of race or sexual orientation, is welcome to join the MWV Republicans. He said while last week’s meeting was closed, generally Republican meetings are open to the public.
The committee has grown dramatically under his watch, said Steiner. Currently, it has about 85 paid members. Membership costs $20. There also are 98 associate members who don’t pay. When he took over last February, there were 28 paid members and 56 associate members.
“We are growing big time,” said Steiner.
The man Steiner defeated in February, Ray Gilmore of Bartlett, has been critical of pro-Trump Republicans and was quoted in an Oct. 20 story in the Sun as saying that the MWV Republicans “have been hijacked and turned into a Trump fan club.”
Gilmore also said he didn’t get a notice of the meeting.
Steiner said that while he has been a member of the committee for 13 years, Gilmore hadn’t been an active participant and had unsubscribed from the committee’s email list so he didn’t get the notice.
Asked if the committee would try to remove Furtado and Gilmore after their abortive efforts to unseat Steiner as chair, Steiner said there aren’t any procedures to do that in the bylaws.
Steiner took heat in August after attending a Conway School Board meeting where he vocally opposed mask mandates and suggested people give the middle finger to a mask mandate.
Furtado called that moment “disappointing and discouraging.”
On Thursday, Steiner elaborated on his objections to mask mandates. “Look, what’s happening today, people are wearing masks and we have a breakout of COVID in our schools,” said Steiner. “I mean, if all this worked, we wouldn’t have this problem.”
According to Steiner, the masks that the school district makes visitors wear on campus are not effective against COVID-19. He said if they were, SAU 9 wouldn’t have had 100 cases so far this school year.
“Having someone tell you what to wear, what to do, is not freedom,” he said.
Steiner, who says he has been vaccinated but got COVID anyway, has lingering lung issues from COVID-19. He said while N95 masks are supposed to be effective, he can’t breathe in them.
Getting back to friction in the committee, Furtado said Steiner was not following the bylaws and Steiner replied Thursday that Furtado didn’t follow them when he approached the Sun for a story without seeking permission from second chair John Hartman of Eaton.
In a follow-up phone interview, Steiner addressed the paper’s assertion that “Trump’s baffling, latest proclamation that Republicans shouldn’t vote in 2022 or 2024 unless the GOP supports his election fraud theories only reinforces our belief that he is not fit for office nor to lead his party.”
Steiner said he is encouraging all to vote Republican in 2022 and 2024.
“Do I think there was voter fraud?” said Steiner who added his focus is local. “Absolutely ... but there’s nothing I’m going to be able to do about that. I’m only worried about New Hampshire and I’m worried about the valley.”
