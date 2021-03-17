CONWAY — A 22-year-old state representative got schooled by a roomful of Mount Washington Valley Republicans on Monday night after sharing his reasons behind a vote he took that they didn’t agree with.
Brodie Deshaies (R-Wolfeboro) was elected in November to represent Carroll County’s House District 6. He was a featured speaker at Monday’s meeting at the Lobster Trap Restaurant in North Conway, which drew about 50 people. The other speaker was Sun columnist Tom McLaughlin.
Deshaies earned cheers and polite applause as he explained his work to expand the Second Amendment to allow people to stand their ground in their cars and to ban third trimester abortions.
“Our abortion laws were more similar to North Korea and China than they were to California or New York,” said Deshaies. “Made the Communist Party blush.”
But the mood of the room shifted when Madison’s Nicole Nordlund asked why he opposed HB 63, which would have reversed fines that businesses accrued as a result of violating Gov. Chris Sununu’s Emergency Order 65 regarding the pandemic.
In the order, signed Aug. 13, Sununu authorized assessing civil penalties of up to $1,000 a day against businesses and individuals who violated any emergency order. The bill to reverse the fines passed the N.H. House 188-169 on Feb. 26. The bill would then go from the Finance Committee back to the full House, then onto the Senate and governor.
“We need to make sure that this bill or bills like this are overwhelmingly supported,” said Nordlund, who believes the governor’s COVID-19 mandates are unconstitutional and harmed the state’s business community.
Nordlund said she lost her job at a local restaurant after business dried up.
“The Legislature needs to take their power back,” Nordlund told the Sun later. “I hope Mr. Deshaies really takes to heart we need all businesses to be free to thrive. Not just to survive but to thrive.”
HB 63 did enjoy considerable support in Carroll County. Reps. Lino Avellani (R-Wakefield), Glenn Cordelli (R-Tuftonboro), Mark McConkey (R-Freedom), Bill Nelson (R-Brookfield), Jonathan Smith (R-Ossipee) and Karen Umberger (R-Conway) all voted for it.
Along with Deshaies, voting against were Karel Crawford (R-Moultonborough), John MacDonald (R-Wolfeboro), William Marsh (R-Brookfield), Anita Burroughs (D-Bartlett), Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom), Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) and Steven Woodcock (D-Conway).
Deshaies, who said the bill created a “major disagreement” within the Republican Party, said he voted against it after speaking to business owners in Wolfeboro. He asked them if it would be fair to expunge fines from businesses that ignored the rules when many other businesses followed the rules and suffered economically as a result.
“It’s a tough issue,” said Deshaies. “A number of business owners said, ‘It’s not fair; if I had known that the fines would be expunged, I would have just thrown caution to the wind and done whatever I was going to do.’
“Part of being a proper corporate actor is ensuring that you’re following all the same business regulations, right? No one is above the law,” Dehaies said.
Ray Shakir of North Conway also vocally supported HB 63 by saying he supports the people who stood up to the emergency orders.
“I respect the guy that took the initiative to push against the government, because the government was wrong,” Shakir said. “And that’s why we are in a position now of trying to get them dispensation.”
Deshaies noted that the Legislature delegated the governor’s emergency powers back in 2002 and the Supreme Court upheld those orders. He also said that only four or five businesses have been fined so far and the fines were $200-$300. He said no business has been fined the full $1,000.
“Each business was warned five times, documented by the New Hampshire Department of Justice,” said Deshaies.
Nordlund said she believes the number of businesses affected is much higher than Deshaies reported. She said a four-decade-old business in Madison is facing a cease-and-desist order because of the executive order.
Bibbs Dutton also of Madison told Deshaies she wants to see an end to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I think everybody wants to open up. ... Everybody wants to be able to go back to their lives,” said Dutton. She noted that President Joe Biden said that “hopefully by July 4, we can all get together with our families. I’ve been doing that since like a year ago.”
Deshaies said he didn’t want to “undermine” Sununu’s ability to get the state safely through the pandemic.
But Dutton felt that Sununu wasn’t representing most people well and suggested that people should go to Concord to tell him that.
Jim Lefebvre of Conway asked what it would take to end the emergency orders, and Deshaies said it would take a majority or super majority vote of the Legislature to end the state of emergency.
The state of emergency allows the governor to have additional powers and make emergency orders that pertain to businesses and things like mask wearing.
Deshaies cautioned that if the Legislature undoes the state of emergency, that could have implications for things ranging from the vaccine rollout to National Guard assistance and the ability of restaurants to serve alcohol to go.
“So what we need to do is, we need to make sure that we have a bill package ready before we end the emergency orders,” said Deshaies.
“Let’s say in April, we end the emergency order, it might be harder to get the vaccine out to people who want it, we might lose federal dollars for it and there might be new regulations that businesses are going to undergo,” he said.
Michael DiGregorio of Conway said that while the governor should advise people on handling the pandemic, he felt Sununu is going too far with his executive orders and that the Legislature needs to stop ceding its power.
Frank McCarthy of North Conway, chair of the Carroll County Republicans and a former state representative, said any discussion about executive orders is a moot point.
“Even if you have a super majority, if the governor doesn’t sign it, if the governor vetoes it, it doesn’t become law unless you can override that veto,” said McCarthy. “And it’ll be a long time before the Republican Party will do that to a Republican governor.”
On Tuesday, Deshaies said he was “undeterred” by the response to his remarks and said he wouldn’t let “a few ideologues and extremists” push him around.
MWV Republicans Chairman Steven Steiner told the Sun on Tuesday that he felt that the members’ exchange with Deshaies was a “healthy debate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.