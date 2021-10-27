JACKSON — After being held as a virtual event last year, the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner and awards meeting was live and lively on Wednesday, held, as in 2019, in a function tent at the Wentworth: A Country Inn in Jackson on Tuesday evening with a Nor’easter pelting down heavy rain outside.
“Isn’t it great to see everyone live and in person? And thanks to the Wentworth for hosting us once again tonight,” said emcee and chamber vice president Rob Clark.
Masks were optional. Among those opting to wear them were those seated at the SAU 9 table headed by Superintendent Kevin Richard — with Richard breaking that safety provision only going up to the podium to accept this year’s “Employer of the Year” award.
Richard said, "On behalf of the (school) leadership, you folks in the community have done an unbelievable job of supporting our staff, from our bus drivers to our nurses and just everyone on our staff and in our schools.
“Over the years whenever we have needed anything this community steps up,” said Richard, pointing to how the community responded creatively to the pandemic, especially in creating the outdoor chairlift-served graduation ceremonies in spring 2020 and 2021 at Cranmore Mountain Resort.
“It wasn’t just the celebration atop Mount Cranmore — it was throughout the community. We needed a lift, and this community gave it to us,” said Richard.
Honored as this year’s “White Mountains Treasure” award winners — sponsored by Memorial Hospital MaineHealth — were longtime Kennett High track coach husband-and-wife team of Bernie and Eileen Livingston and longtime Dinner Bell volunteer Barbara Hoyt.
Nominated by Brett and Cindy Russell, Hoyt, 82, has been a “major but unseen force behind the Dinner Bell, operating out of the Conway Congregational (“Brown Church”) for more than 35 years.”
Contacted after the chamber dinner, Charlene Gray, also 82, Hoyt’s friend and cohort at the Dinner Bell, said that no one was more deserving of a White Mountains Treasure Award than Hoyt. “She is always there for us,” said Gray.
The very first “Dinner Bell” was on Monday Jan. 15, 1991.
“I accept this on behalf of all of our volunteers … I am so thankful to be able to keep this going,” said Hoyt of Conway.
The Livingstons were nominated by the White Mountain Milers running club.
Parents of five children, all of them runners (Sean, Cathy, Terry, Tim and Kelly) and 12 grandchildren, the Livingstons have been fixtures on the Kennett High track team for 38 years. Many of their kids are or have been track coaches.
In honor of that commitment, the Conway School Board voted unanimously in August of 2011 to name the track at Millen Stadium the Livingston Oval to recognize the efforts of the couple and their children.
In accepting the award, Bernie Livingston said, “I have enjoyed every minute of it, and I couldn’t have done it without (Eileen). I look forward to doing it for many years if Mr. (Kevin) Richard will allow me to,” to which Richard said from the audience, “Bernie, you’ve got a lifetime contract!”
Named as “Business of the Year” was Memorial Hospital for its leadership and care during the pandemic crisis. Art Mathisen, Memorial’s president, credited his staff as being locally based, and said: “Team Memorial is very proud to receive this award and to be recognized for all of our hard work and which we continue to do every day. What we talk about is being the community hospital that this community deserves.”
Ron and Greg Frizzell of Mt. Washington Radio Group (WMWV 93.-FM, Magic 104 and 98.1 and WBNC EasyFM 95.3) won this year’s Steve Eastman Community Spirit business award, given by Steve’s wife, Sarah W. Eastman, and brother Tom Eastman.
Eastman (1949-2008) was a community leader who in addition to his newspaper role, founded such as events as the World Mud Bowl.
The Frizzells bought the local radio stations from Joan and Skip Sherman in 2001.
Ron Frizzell, who lives in Auburn, Maine, was unable to attend, but son Greg, who bought the stations from his father in 2008, addressed the 150 people in attendance, noting, “Steve (Eastmn) was a great man and generous man who served the community the way everyone in media should and I am lucky to follow that, so I thank the Eastman family ... I also would like to thank my staff because they are great, working 365 days a year. We couldn’t do this without them.”
The evening also marked the delayed graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 for the MWV Leadership program, sponsored by Northway Bank, Chalmers Insurance, the MWV Economic Council, Granite State College and Visit MWV: Alec Tarberry, Ashley Kerr, Anjelica Kitsis, Liz Cancelliere, Kate Fowler, Meghan Moody, Paul Durfee, Denice Jones, Carrie Burkett, Timothy Butts, Liz Wehmeyer and Alicia Plante.
The evening’s 50-50 raffle raised $1,200 for the program’s local graduates’ college debt relief program, with raffle winner Alec Tarberry donating his $600 winnings back to the program. For more, go to mtwashingtonvalley.org.
