CONWAY — According to Mount Washington Valley Band Director Therese Davison, this year's edition of the hometown band is as good as it's ever been.
The band, for players age 18 to 80-plus, took part in the Conway Fourth of July parade and is set to kick off its seven-week "Tuesday in the Gazebo" concert series tonight at 6:30 p.m. in North Conway's Schouler Park.
The summer concerts include music of all kinds, but each concert has a theme. To buy new music and maintain its equipment, it relies on donations.
“We put together a seven-week concert series in just five practices. They’re outstanding," Davison said last Wednesday.
Davison, dean of the Kennett High faculty and serving 28 years as head of the music department, said 25-30 musicians comprise this year's band, including seven flutists.
But, she said: “We need more clarinet players,” she said. “Even if you have to get rid of the cobwebs off the instrument, we need you."
The band went silent last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But this spring, band started rehearsing again. Every member of the band has been vaccinated against the virus, Davison said.
For the past five weeks, the band has rehearsed in the main grandstand at the Fryeburg Fairgrounds in Fryeburg, Maine.
“This gave us the space to spread out a little bit,” Davison said. “We’re really lucky that Fryeburg Fair took us in. I called Steve Graustein (director of information technology at the Fryeburg Fair Association), and he was gracious enough to stay late for us on Tuesdays during July.”
The band is one of New England's oldest community concert bands, dating back to the Civil War times. It was reborn in the 1970s under the guidance of Charlie Toor, a local jazz singer and pianist, and its first conductor was Mike Hathaway, former band director of Kennett High School. They were followed by many accomplished musicians, including Jean Fickett, Cliff Whitelegg, Otto Ninow, Bob Cambell, Russ Gage and now Davison.
In Janet Hounsell’s book, “Conway, New Hampshire,” Toor says, “About six musicians got together and began asking friends, many of whom had clarinets in their attics, gathering dust, to join us.”
According to Hounsell, the band first rehearsed in a room in the old Conway grammar school in Conway Village and at the John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway. Later they rehearsed in the music room when Kennett High School was located in Conway Village.
“The band soon began the tradition of weekly summer concerts from the bandstand in North Conway,” Hounsell wrote, adding, “The original bandstand at the North Conway Community Center stood back where the golf club is now."
Now, the band plays at the gazebo bandstand in Schouler Park. “Hopefully, we all fit into the gazebo on Tuesday,” Davison said, joking. “Everyone is excited to be able to play this summer.”
Kicking off the series will be a “Star-Spangled Spectacular,” featuring “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra; and “The Great Escape” by Elmer Bernstein, along with an Armed Forces salute.
“With the Armed Forces salute, we ask past and present members of that military branch to stand when they hear their theme," Davison said, adding, "it’s quite moving.”
On July 13, the theme will be “A Night at the Pops,” with tunes from the Beatles to musicals to "top hits from yesterday and today.” July 20 will feature "The Great American Songbook," including “Tuxedo Junction,” by Glenn Miller; and “(Won’t You Come Home) Bill Bailey,” by Hughie Cannon.
On July 27, "Dance the Night Away" covers everything from “Bobby Sox Saturday Night,” to “Little Old Lady from Pasadena” by the Beach Boys, as well as “Flashdance” by Irene Cara and a “Disco Lives” medley.
Aug. 3 — "Songs of the Silver Screen" has themes from the movies, including songs from “Superman," "Frozen," “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Pink Panther.”
Aug. 10 has “The Star Wars” saga; and Aug. 17, "Give My Regards to Broadway."
“We usually play over 200 songs over the summer,” said Davison. “I think we’ll appeal to everyone’s musical taste in some fashion."
