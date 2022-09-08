tb realty

TB Realty Partners and the White Mountain Board of Realtors is sponsoring a movie night at Ledge Brewing Co. to benefit 68 Hours of Hunger. From left: Austin Hale, vice president, and Greydon Turner, president, of White Mountain Board of Realtors; Ian Fergusion, co-owner of Ledge Brewery; John Devaney, Theresa Bernhardt and Sharrene Henderson of TB Realty Partners; and Tim Arnold, association executive of White Mountain Board of Realtors. (JOSH LASKIN PHOTO)

INTERVALE — “68 hours without food? Inconceivable!”

That’s the tagline for the Movies Under the Stars showing of “The Princess Bride” at Ledge Brewing Co. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5-9 p.m. to benefit End 68 Hours of Hunger MWV.

