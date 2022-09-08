INTERVALE — “68 hours without food? Inconceivable!”
That’s the tagline for the Movies Under the Stars showing of “The Princess Bride” at Ledge Brewing Co. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 5-9 p.m. to benefit End 68 Hours of Hunger MWV.
Movies Under the Stars is a full evening of events, from 5-9 p.m., including live music with Ryan St. Onge of Shark Martin prior to the movie, as well as food trucks — Smokin’ Rednecks Specialty Smoked Meats and The Frosty Bear (ice cream and treats) — popcorn, fire pits and raffles, and an informational table about End 68 Hours of Hunger.
The movie will be shown outdoors on a 21-foot screen, and people should bring their own chairs and maybe ingredients for ’smores to make around the fire pit.
“We really want it to be a fun event with a festive atmosphere,” said Realtor Theresa Bernhardt, an organizer of the event.
In keeping with the “Princess Bride” theme for the evening, Ledge Brewing Co. will be donating a portion of every sale of its “As You Wish” New England IPA, named for another line from the movie, to End 68 Hours of Hunger.
The event starts at 5 p.m., with live music from 5:30-7 p.m. and the movie from 7:30-9 p.m.
The event will be held rain or shine. Bernhardt said there is ample room inside at Ledge Brewing to show the movie inside.
Donations are greatly appreciated.
In addition, Bernhardt is still seeking donations of items for the raffle as well as additional sponsors for the event. Supporting sponsors who make a contribution of $100 or more will have their business recognized on the logo board at the event. Movies Under the Stars T-shirts will also be sold while supplies last.
The event is sponsored by TB Realty Partners of Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty and the White Mountain Board of Realtors. Lead Realtor Bernhardt says this will be the inaugural event for what she hopes will become a regular summer program for TB Realty Partners to support local non-profits.
The family-friendly “The Princess Bride,” which is celebrating its 35th anniversary this month, stars Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon and Robin Wright, in a fantasy/adventure/comedy/romance cult classic complete with a princess, pirates, evil villains and the triumph of true love.
Bernhardt said it was Realtors John Devaney and Sharrene Henderson at TB Realty Partners who came up with the idea for the movie night and the tagline, “68 hours without food? Inconceivable!”
Fans of “The Princess Bride” will recognize “Inconceivable!” as a line uttered several times in the movie by the character Vizzini (played by Wallace Shawn) as the seemingly impossible happens again and again.
One thing that should be inconceivable but happens every day across America is that many children do not get enough to eat, with some going the whole weekend with little or no food.
Recognizing that food insecurity and the effects it can have on schools, education and the future for children who face that sad reality, End 68 Hours of Hunger works to provide food that is sent home in backpacks with at-risk children at the end of each week.
End 68 Hours of Hunger began in Dover in 2011 by retired naval officer Claire Bloom and has grown to have independent programs across the Granite State as well as in a growing number of states across the country.
Locally, End 68 Hours of Hunger MWV was started in 2014 by local school teacher Mandy MacDonald and today feeds over 170 local Mount Washington Valley school-aged children living with food insecurity.
Ledge Brewing Co. is located at 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale.
For more information on Movies Under the Stars, contact Theresa Bernhardt at TB Realty Partners by email theresa@tbrealtypartners.com or calling (603) 986-5286.
For more information on End 68 Hours of Hunger, go to end68hoursofhunger.org/find-your-community/new-hampshire/conway or End68conway on Facebook.
