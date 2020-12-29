OSSIPEE — Mountain View Community's staff tested negative for COVID-19 and the results came in on Christmas Day, said the home's administrator.
In an email Monday, Mountain View Administrator Howie Chandler announced, "On Christmas morning I received a text from Patti (Director of Nursing Patti Cain) that the results from our staff tests on Tuesday were posted and that we were 100 percent Covid Free!" said Chandler. "That is Great News Once Again! It made my day in not having to worry about receiving what could have been a very different message."
Residents and staff at Mountain View Community nursing home in Ossipee had hoped to receive the COVID-19 vaccine around Christmas, but now it looks like it won't arrive until after New Year's Day.
In an email blast Dec. 9, Mountain View Administrator Howie Chandler said vaccinations were expected to start around Dec. 21, but he was hopeful they would begin the week of Dec. 13. Residents and staff would be vaccinated over the course of two days at the most. Then the booster shot would be given three weeks later.
On Dec. 17, however, Chandler issued another email saying the vaccine wouldn't arrive by Christmas. On Monday, he confirmed it would be administered the week of Jan. 4, 2021. On Dec, 24, he said the first vaccinations (for residents and staff) will be on Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the second vaccination will be on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccination is voluntary.
"We are working with Walgreens pharmacy to vaccinate all residents and employees who wish to receive the vaccine. We will be receiving the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, which is a two-shot series. One will be given that first week of January and the second dose will be around 21 days later," he said in a recent email blast.
Since March, Mountain View has had nine staff and four residents test positive for COVID-19. There has been one death, an elderly female resident.
A new round of staffing testing was to take place today, Dec. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.