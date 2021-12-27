OSSIPEE — An East Sebago, Maine, man was indicted by a Carroll County Superior Court grand jury for his role in a crash that killed a young woman riding on the motorcycle he was operating on Hurricane Mountain Road on Labor Day weekend last summer.
Jessica Frost, 23, of East Baldwin, Maine, was pronounced dead at the scene Sept. 4 after White’s motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into a tree, fracturing Frost’s neck.
James White, 43, was indicted Dec. 17 on counts of negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated. Negligent homicide carries a maximum sentence of up to 15 years, and the other charge, up to seven years in prison.
“James White while operating a vehicle, and in consequence of being under the influence of intoxicating liquor or a controlled drug or any combination of intoxicating liquor or a controlled drug, caused the death of another,” says the indictment signed by Deputy County Attorney Keith Blair.
In a statement issued Sept. 7, Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei said police, fire and ambulance services responded at 7:26 p.m. on Sept. 4 to Hurricane Mountain Road for a report of a motorcycle crash approximately half a mile up from the gate on the Chatham side of the mountain.
Upon arrival, responders said they found an unresponsive woman lying next to the motorcycle. She was identified Frost. Despite first responders performing CPR, Frost was pronounced dead.
White, who sustained only minor injuries, was “extremely emotional” at the scene after hearing that Frost died, according to Conway Police Sgt. Ryan Wallace. “White considered Frost to be his best friend, but other riders on scene indicated that White and Frost were boyfriend and girlfriend,” said Wallace, adding he walked White away from Frost and the motorcycle.
“While walking with White, I detected an odor consistent with that of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. I had to physically assist White during this walk as he was clearly unsteady on his feet,” Wallace said in a probable cause statement.
Wallace said he had White sit on the front bumper of his cruiser, where White answered Wallace’s questions. Wallace said White had glassy eyes and at one point started banging his head on the bumper and also made statements about taking his own life.
Wallace and patrolman Richard Gaudreau had to restrain White, who was taken to Memorial Hospital.
White was arraigned in September in Carroll County Superior Court. Judge Amy Ignatius entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of aggravated driving while intoxicated (Felony B) and negligent homicide.
The prosecutor was Assistant Carroll County Keith Blair. The defense attorney was William Trafidlo of the Law Office of William Trafidlo, with offices in New Hampshire, Maine and Massachusetts.
On the day of the crash, White and Frost were reportedly with a group that was visiting the Mount Washington Valley. Some of them told Wallace and Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy George Stevens they had dinner in Jackson while other group members dined in North Conway.
Just before the crash, the group stopped at the top of Hurricane Mountain Road. After that, White and Frost were on the last motorcycle coming down the winding road. “When the group got to the bottom of Hurricane Mountain Road, they discovered that White and Frost were not with them and they turned around and discovered the crash scene,” said Wallace.
Hurricane Mountain Road, which is owned by the state, stretches east from the Intervale Scenic Vista to Green Hill Road in Chatham.
Some portions of Hurricane Mountain Road are in Conway (generally the south side) and some are in Bartlett (the north side).
Several residents at the Aug. 3 selectmen’s meeting said that road is being clogged with hikers’ parked cars now that Bartlett has posted its portion of the road as “No Parking.” Others complained about speeding cars and motorcycles.
White has a status conference on Feb. 2, 2022. Based on a review of court documents, it appears White is free on bail.
