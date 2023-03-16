Brandon Mitchell - Jan 7.jpg

Brandon Mitchell is seen during a Jan. 7 court appearance. He pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and falsifying physical evidence Wednesday in a filing in Carroll County Superior Court. (FILE PHOTO)

OSSIPEE — A Jackson man Wednesday filed not guilty pleas to murder and falsifying physical evidence in Carroll County being indicted by a  grand jury last month. 

Brandon R. Mitchell, 21, being held in the county jail, has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the shooting death of Esmae Doucette, 23, in Jackson, on Nov. 30, 2022 at the Dana Place Apartments. Doucette died Dec. 2. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.