ONWAY — Most everyone loves a challenge, and that’s what the Granite State-based Azimuth Check Foundation is offering military veterans and first responders — an opportunity to stretch their skills in outdoor activities while reminding them they are not alone.
“It’s impossible not to smile when seeing these joyful faces, overcoming challenges together in an atmosphere of camaraderie — we hope it was a rewarding and healing experience for all of our attendees,” the Azimuth Check Facebook page states.
The Bethlehem-based foundation, whose motto is “Helping heroes find their way,” provides injured warriors and first responders with challenging year-round athletic activities that create wellness in an atmosphere of camaraderie,” according to its website. All of its board members live in New Hampshire.
The foundation’s name is a play on a term the military commonly uses. “Azimuth check” or “check your azimuth” literally means to check or verify your direction of travel while navigating.
An azimuth is an angular measurement in a spherical coordinate system used in navigation.
The foundation has 21 activities planned in 2021 and kicked off its first activity last weekend with ice climbing at Cathedral Ledge in North Conway. Eight former first responders and veterans from across New England took part in two days of ice climbing and camaraderie, all while social distancing due to COVID-19.
According to ACF Secretary Ray Gilmore, a retired Army captain who lives in Bartlett, “This group of ‘Azimuth Check Athletes’ had an amazing day on the ice last weekend with guides from Azimuth Check Foundation partners, International Mountain Climbing School and support from The AMC, Flatbread and Big Dave’s Bagels.”
ACF’s events, according to azimuthcheckfoundation.org, “combine adventurous physical activity with the wild and great outdoors. From New England to Washington state, we’ve trekked with our injured warriors to help get them outside and out of their heads. By providing a variety of year-round athletic activities, we help create wellness in an atmosphere of camaraderie where our veterans and first responders can thrive.”
Gilmore said the pandemic threw “a social monkey wrench” into the ability for everyone to gather for meals or to simply hang out, but partnering with the AMC allowed athletes to have their own rooms in the Joe Dodge Lodge. Food came courtesy of Flatbread and Big Dave’s Bagels and Deli.
“Usually, everyone shows up for a big dinner the night before and then a group breakfast before we load up and head out,” said Gilmore. “We made it all work out. People adapted well. We were able to get everyone take-out and kept them spread out while climbing.”
Gilmore said keeping everyone safe was paramount to the weekend and through the “support of sponsors, donors and participants,” the event was a roaring success.
Most recently, Operation Hat Trick has joined that list of benefactors with support directly from the annual OHT Golf Tournament held every August at the North Conway Country Club, organized by Peter Fresco of North Conway.
“We’ve got to take care of our men and women in uniform,” said Fresco, a veteran himself, who has strong personal ties to Operation Hat Trick, an organization that funds veteran programs across the country.
When speaking of the local golf tournament, Fresco said, “We lost it in 2020 due to COVID, but we will make it happen this year.”
This declaration was happy news to the Azimuth Check Team, which funded this past weekend’s trip through an OHT grant.
Fresco said it was his first time at one for the Azimuth Check Foundation events, but it won’t be his last.
“It was pretty impressive,” Fresco said. “It was awesome to watch these people. They retro-fitted a Vietnam veteran, who has Parkinson’s disease, with an ice ax, he said. “When I got there, everyone told me he was the only one who had climbed the ice sheet twice.”
“Programs like ours live off of donations,” noted Eric Furey, lieutenant colonel (retired), co-founder and president of the Azimuth Check’s board of directors. Furey, himself a veteran with a laundry list of orthopedic injuries from his time in the service, is currently recovering from a knee replacement.
“I can’t climb the cliffs anymore, but today I watched a younger female veteran with severe PTSD assist a Vietnam-era veteran with Parkinson’s get dressed and ready to climb,“ he said.
“Call me a softy, but it brought a tear to my eye because that is what this is all about. The camaraderie, veterans coming out of their shells to help other veterans. Proving to themselves that they are useful, creating new memories, finding new ways to defeat the stressors in their lives. That is why we do this.”
“Those were two huge victories,” said Gilmore. “It was great to see people reach out of their comfort bubble to help someone.”
AJ Hunter, an Azimuth Check member and local climbing guide, was one of the leaders from the International Mountain Climbing School last weekend. Hunter is a veteran who has established himself as an industry professional in the outdoor recreation community and now assists the mission by leading trips, sponsored by ACF.
“As we continue to march along through COVID, events like this become critical to the physical and mental well-being of our veterans and first responders,” said Gilmore.
He added: “COVID has driven suicide rates up across the country, and the veteran and first responder populations were already disproportionately high, before the pandemic.”
Next up on the Azimuth Check calendar is the Veteran’s Adaptive Sports and Training Nordic/Biathlon Camp, slated for March 1-5 at Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, Maine.
“We were going to have a group go to Finland and ski across the county, then COVID hit, so now we’re going to ski across Maine,” Gilmore quipped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.