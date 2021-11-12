Milan Hill’s fire tower is 1 of 15 still in use

MILAN — Despite cold rain and thick fog, District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney climbed up the stairs into the cab of the 54-foot fire lookout tower at Milan Hill State Park on a 15-person tour organized on Oct. 26 by the N.H. Division of Forest and Lands.
The Division, which has five bureaus, is part of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Affairs.
Ranger Capt. Doug Miner of the Forest Protection Bureau accompanied Kenney (R-Wakefield) up into the tower cab to show him an updated Osborne Fire Finder device that’s used by wardens and rangers to determine the directional bearing of a smoke plume that could be an incipient wildfire.
The Granite State once had 91 active fire towers, but Forests and Lands now only operates 15.
Twenty percent of these state-owned towers are in Coos, including in the 104-acre Milan Hill State Park; the historic stone tower on Mount Prospect in Weeks State Park in Lancaster; and on Magalloway Mountain in Pittsburg. Two more — Kearsarge in North Conway and Green Mountain in Effingham — are in Carroll County.
Capital dollars have been used in the last two budget cycles to replace the fire tower cabs and refurbish their steel towers at Milan Hill, Pawtuckaway, Kearsage, Warner Hill, Green Mountain and Oak Hill, Miner said. Typically, they’re only staffed during periods of high fire danger, he explained. Aerial fire detection flights are also flown under contract with the Civil Air Patrol in areas where there are no towers.
The bureau hopes to implement a plan for weekend staffing in 2022, from April to October. Part-time forest aides would teach visitors about wildfire prevention and awareness and the importance of forests to the state’s economy and health.
Fire towers already attract both in- and out-of-state visitors. The division’s Fire Tower Quest Program encourages families to visit at least five fire towers, allowing youngsters to earn a Tower Quest patch. This cooperative program also includes U.S. Forest Service, state and private forestry, the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, and the N.H. Federation of Forest Fire Wardens’ Association.
On average, the state experiences about 250 wildfires a year that on average burn 250 acres. Another 200-300 illegal fires are put out before they become wildland fires.
The division was recently awarded nearly $2.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to refurbish four additional fire tower cabs and steel frames and repair another four.
In addition, Milan Hill’s historic fire watchman’s cabin, along with six other cabins, including at Mount Prospect and Magalloway, will be restored and refurbished, making them safe and suitable to rent to hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.
“Prior to this funding source, we’ve not had any dedicated funding for decades that could be used for this purpose,” Miner said.
A request for proposals has been prepared seeking a company to perform the historic site review required when ARPA funds are spent.
Miner, who recently received a 2021 Smokey Bear Award for outstanding achievement in wildfire protection, pointed out to the tour group that there are many ways that Forests and Lands works cooperatively with regional and federal agencies, including the U.S. Forest Service and the White Mountain National Forest. He distributed a map of the state’s six new Fire Danger Rating Areas — FDRAs. Only Coos is in FDRA 1.
“FDRAs represent a geographic area of relatively homogenous climate, fuels, and topography as well as fire history,” he said. “Daily fire danger is determined within each FDRA, based upon data and observations received from both remote access and conventional weather stations.
“Currently, we are working with our partners within the Northeast Forest Fire Protection Commission and the National Weather Service to have the state’s new FDRAs officially accepted by the NWS as their new fire weather prediction zones,” he said. “Once we have this last level of approval, the NWS will begin to use the new system next spring.
“Even though the National Fire Danger Rating System will soon be updated, the five descriptors — low, moderate, high, very high and extreme — will remain the same,” Miner said. “The federal upgrade has changed the process for determining the daily fire danger throughout the United States.”
Anyone can subscribe to the fire weather email group on the state’s website, nh.gov/nhdfl/community/daily-fire-danger.htm.
“There are currently over 6,100 users enrolled,” Miner said.
The Forest Protection Bureau also operates a network of remote access weather stations across the state. The bureau has stations at Weeks State Park, in Allenstown at Bear Brook State Park and in Warren. Another is being added at Jaffrey, thanks to a state Homeland Security and Emergency Management grant.
Administrator Tracey Boisvert of the Land Management Bureau pointed out to the tour members that the DNCR has recently received capital dollars to replace its outdated, statewide radio communications network. “We’re replacing our old radio equipment at all of the communication sites used for this purpose, including Milan Hill,” Boisvert said. “Our rangers use this radio network for wildlife/emergency response as well as enforcement. The department is partnering with the state Department of Safety to implement this, saving the state a considerable amount of money.”
It’s difficult to find the right balance for licensing and leasing state-owned space for telecommunications towers within primarily recreational lands, Boisvert explained. In some parks, telecommunications towers are located much closer to fire towers than at Milan Hill, she said, making the historic structures less appealing to some. The cell tower at Milan Hill is 130 feet tall, she said.
Forest and Lands regional forester Maggie Machinist of the North Region Office in Lancaster said that when the timber harvest was being planned she and other foresters worked closely with the non-profit Nansen Ski Club to lay out the skid trails so after 2008 they could become cross-country ski trails.
Considered a “primitive” camping area since it does not have RV-hook-ups, Milan Hill State Park features recently renovated tent platforms plus yurts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.