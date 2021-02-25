CONWAY — Town officials said they hope that municipal departments remaining in the old Town Hall in Center Conway can be moved to the new Conway Village town hall in mid-March.
Residents in 2018 voted 982-439 to grant selectmen permission to lease the former Bank of New Hampshire building for use as the new town hall and to raise $160,000 to make the move possible.
The old town hall at 1634 East Main St. in Center Conway is still used by such municipal offices as the town clerk/tax collector and welfare.
The second floor of the new town hall houses building inspection, code enforcement and public works.
At the end of December, selectmen signed a contract with L.A. Drew for the completion of the clerk's area and an ADA-compliant bathroom for $106,038. The goal was to complete the work in February.
"We're just putting together logistics for the actual movie," Town Engineer Paul DegliAngeli told selectmen at their meeting Tuesday.
The target to start the rest of the move is the week of March 15. The Clerk's office will be closed for a few days during the move.
The clerk's office would close for a few days during the transition. Town staff will be doing the move. The timing is contingent upon the weather.
DegliAngeli said at the selectmen's Feb. 9 meeting that the delay in getting all the departments into the Conway Village building has been caused by an issue with suppliers of things like carpet, plumbing materials and countertops. He said L.A Drew has been doing an "outstanding job."
Selectman John Colbath asked if the issue with suppliers is COVID-19-related.
"All I can say is that the supply chain for everything across the globe is slow," said DegliAngeli.
One thing that remains undecided is what to do about the lack of a flagpole in front of the new town hall.
Holmes told the Sun on Wednesday, "We had planned to use the flagpole that is at the old Rec (building), but now that we've opted to keep the property, we may keep the flagpole there but not raise the flag until we get power to the property.
He added: "One option is to use the smaller flagpole out in front of old town here once we move. Another is to put a flagpole on the roof of the bank and light it. All of this has yet to be finalized."
