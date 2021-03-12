CONWAY — Memorial Hospital officials said Friday that the hospital's sign-up system for COVID-19 vaccinations is working well and that many slots are open next week for those qualifying for Phase 1B.
Phase 1B includes people age 65 and older or with two or more health issues that put them at increased risk for COVID-19.
Will Owen, RN, Memorial's emergency preparedness coordinator, said in a Friday Zoom meeting, “We are seeing a decrease in our uptake in our SignupGenius (the hospital’s vaccination scheduling system) that is out there for over 65-year olds."
On March 5, the hospital announced it had acquired an extra 2,200 COVID-19 vaccine doses of either Moderna or Pfizer vaccine from the state. It also launched an easy-to-navigate new appointment site using SignupGenius.
Kris Dascoulias, chief nursing officer, reported it was a busy week at the North Conway vaccination clinic at the former Weather Discovery Center at 2779 White Mountain Highway. More than 300 people were vaccinated Thursday and the clinic was busy again Friday.
"I can’t say enough about how it’s going. People are so grateful coming through. It’s actually very, very rewarding being down here," she said.
She added that the number of COVID cases the hospital is seeing continues to drop, as they are around the state.
"We’ve seen our testing center numbers continue to decrease. These are our lowest numbers in quite some time — I would say maybe even since fall," she said, adding the numbers are low enough that the hospital is considering changes to staffing the testing site.
They will also look into opening up more visiting hours at the hospital, she said.
Owen said outreach numbers are falling off for Memorial staff as they contact people who were scheduled in the VAMS system to move up their appointments.
"There are lots of phone calls being made and a lot of ‘thanks for calling but I’ve already been vaccinated’ or ‘I’ve already moved my appointment up,’” he said.
While it is good news that people in 1B are getting the vaccine, he said, Memorial wants to make sure no one is missed before the state opens vaccinations to people in Phase 2A — teachers, child-care and recreation staff — and 2B — people age 50-64 — beginning March 17.
“My personal fear is that when we open Phase 2, everyone left standing in line in 1B is going to start spinning because everyone goes flying by them to suck up the appointments,” Owen said.
“We are balancing filling our capacity, using our doses but not moving so quickly that we leave anyone in the dust,” he said.
Owen said many appointment slots are open for next week and urged people in Phase 1B to go to memorialhospitalnh.org/memorialcovidvaccine to schedule a time slot.
People can choose a 15-minute slot between 8:15 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. for their appointment. At the time of getting their first shot, the clinic will schedule their second shot for three weeks later.
Those who indicated in the VAMS system that they would bring another eligible person with them to get a shot (known as a plus-one) should schedule individual appointments for each person.
Those in Phase 1B because they have two or more pre-existing conditions cannot sign up through the Memorial website; hospital staff have been reaching out to them directly to move up appointments in April and May.
“If anyone knows people in the 1B group that are still struggling, please encourage them to get onto the Signup Genius or call 211," Owen said. "We’d really like to get these people in before 2A opens.”
Phase 2A opens for signups March 17, with vaccinations beginning March 22. About 50,000 people qualify in Phase 2A.
Sign-ups for Phase 2B, for anyone age 50 and older, are set to begin March 22, with the first vaccinations to be scheduled for March 25.
