CONWAY — Memorial Hospital officials last Friday presented an update of its “surge plan” as numbers of COVID-19 patients continue to rise around the region, along with a surge of non-COVID patients that is straining hospital resources.
Memorial’s surge plan was created in spring of 2020 and included how the hospital would create beds, find supplies and staff various departments if it had to handle more than the 25 inpatients its facility is designed for.
Memorial’s update was presented at a Zoom meeting joined by more than 100 people, including hospital employees, board members, Carroll County Coalition for Public Health members, school officials and others.
Memorial President Art Mathisen said: “The real difference from six months ago, 18 months ago, is most of those inpatients are actually non-COVID. We have a lot of sick patients right now. And the concern is if we continue to not get vaccinated, if people continue to not mask and do all the things that we know we should do, will there become more COVID patients that we just don’t have beds for? And so that’s why we’re here today.”
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Will Owen said, “We are preparing for two different types of surges now. We are preparing for the volume surge (in COVID-19 cases).” But, he said, they also are having trouble finding beds elsewhere for patients who need specialized treatment.
Mathisen said of two patients the hospital had difficulty finding beds for, one was eventually sent to a hospital in New York and the other to a hospital in Connecticut — after calling 16 hospitals for help.
“We couldn’t find beds anywhere in New Hampshire, in the MaineHealth system, in our normal hospitals that are tertiary care hospitals,” Mathisen said.
For at least the past year, Mathisen said, “The hospital’s been busy, and we really have not slowed down,” adding that the level of illness has also been increasing.
The surge plan is an update of the plans the hospital developed in the spring of 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, the hospital shut down most of its routine services in order to devote all its resources to preparing for a surge in COVID patients.
This time, Memorial does not intend to shut down any services until necessary and then only as long as needed to cope with a situation.
One reason for the increasing level of illness may be the fact that many people put off routine care over the past months, and some did not return to seeing primary care doctors when those services reopened.
Mathisen said many health care providers have asked him not to shut down primary care if at all possible because they believe that affected the health of their patients.
Owen said that is why the hospital has introduced the idea of “dialing back” services instead of shutting down. “We’ve expanded out on that, even more, to say we may dial back a service or an area for a day to free up a certain resource — whether it’s a provider, whether it’s a nurse, to best care for somebody that we have to keep,” he said.
“With the clinical input, from key areas of the hospital, we will shut down if we have to,” Mathisen said. “But it doesn’t mean it’s going to be for two months like we did early on. It could be for a couple of days, and then we were doing better. And then we turn the lights back on in that area again, and start seeing patients.”
Another thing that is different from the old plan is space that was then available for an overflow of patients is now being used for other things.
For instance, one area designated for overflow is becoming an orthopedic center.
“The other big thing is the labor pool. When we shut down the first time, we shut down services, and that freed up a lot of people (to care for COVID patients). We are going to continue to run services. So that labor pool is not as robust as it was before. So we are working actively on that.”
He went on to say: “In our previous plan, we had alternative care sites off-site, we will continue to look at those as options. But we’ve also had a lot of discussions with the state and internally about pros and cons of moving our operations off-site. And maybe keeping things internally ... is a better option.”
One community member asked about the number of COVID patients and their levels of sickness.
“We are starting to see more and more COVID patients, and we’ve had COVID patients as inpatients here,” Owen said.
“But I would say a huge amount is just non-COVID. And now with the COVID number surging, the two colliding is what we’re really concerned about and what’s sort of sparked us to get back into a Code White and start relooking at that.”
Code White means the hospital is operating “outside of normal operations” and the hospital may have to provide more specialized care and care for more patients than normal.
The surge plan is divided into phases based on increasing numbers of patients, both COVID and non-COVID.
Owen said he could not say precisely what number of patients would trigger a move to a higher phase because that depends on the needs of those patients.
Owen said 15 patients who can walk and talk “are very different from 15 intubated patients, and so we can’t put a number on it,” he said.
“At the end of this, I hope I go to a board meeting and if my board members say, ‘Art, you over-planned,’ — which they won’t because they’re all smart people — but if they say that, then my answer would be, ‘Mission accomplished. I did my job,’” Mathisen said.
