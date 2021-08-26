CONWAY — Memorial Hospital said Thursday it has gone back into “Code White” status for emergency operations as COVID-19 cases continue to climb statewide and hospital beds are filling up.
Code White means anything outside normal operations, which includes sending sicker patients to other hospitals, and at the present time Memorial may not be able to do that.
The hospital is not shutting down any services, as they did when the pandemic began. People are urged not to put off routine care.
“We’ll do everything we can to keep those preventive services open,” hospital president Art Mathisen said Thursday afternoon.
Spokesperson Tim Kershner added, “We want folks not to delay care.”
The previous Code White ended July 16. And at a Zoom meeting last Friday, Mathisen had said the hospital wasn’t ready to go back on emergency footing, but Thursday he said two factors made him decide it was time to return to Code White.
“Firstly, we were listening to the MaineHealth system update Wednesday at 1 p.m., where pretty much every hospital we send patients to was not accepting patients,” he said.
“And secondly, yesterday we had a particular patient we would always send out to a tertiary care hospital, and we were unable to do so as quickly as we normally are able.”
Tertiary care hospitals like Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, are state-of-the-art facilities with equipment and staff to offer specialized care.
While Memorial was able to find a tertiary care hospital to take the patient, Mathisen said he decided, “We need to go to Code White and start planning as we did 18 months ago.”
“We’re seeing an inability to shift patients and having to take care of those patients here, and that’s what we’re trying to make sure we’re ready for,” he said.
Memorial and other medical providers have seen an increase in patients in recent weeks for non-COVID-19 care, including some elective services delayed during the pandemic.
Memorial Hospital is a critical access hospital with 25 in-patient beds. Most in-patients are and have been non-COVID-19 patients. As of Thursday, the hospital had 18 in-patients, only one of whom is positive for the virus.
When asked if the hospital would be able to transfer COVID-19 patients who need more specialized care, Mathisen said, “That’s a question we’re taking one patient at a time right now.”
Mathisen said the hospital also has enough negative pressure units to keep COVID-19 patients isolated, having added several units in spring of 2020 as the pandemic began.
With a few patient beds still open, Mathisen said, Memorial is not at the point where it would automatically have to turn away patients from other hospitals and would particularly want to have room to bring back to Memorial patients that had been sent to tertiary facilities for specialized care when they were well enough to return.
Mathisen said he was surprised to hear from someone in the community earlier this week that they didn’t realize COVID-19 numbers were increasing; the testing center was getting busier and hospital beds were full, and he recognized that some hospital staff might be similarly unaware.
With Code White, he said, “We can start prioritizing and cutting things out that are not important right now.”
After a sharp decrease in the early part of the summer, COVID-19 cases have risen for the past month, and are now averaging about 300 cases per day over a seven-day period.
Kershner said patients and visitors will not see changes when they visit the hospital from what they have seen in recent weeks, he said.
Masks and COVID-19 screenings are still required for anyone coming into the hospital, and guidelines for patients and visitors, revised earlier this summer, remain in place, including the guideline that in-patients in the hospital are allowed to have one visitor per day.
The Memorial Hospital vaccine clinic, once open five days a week at the former Mt Washington Discovery Center in North Conway, is now limited to Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., due to low demand. But the clinic can easily scale back up to almost 300 vaccines each day, but until that need arises the staff has returned to other patient care duties in the hospital.
