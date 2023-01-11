NH lottery players won more than $250,000 combined in Tuesday’s drawing
CONCORD – The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise as the New Hampshire Lottery projects Friday night’s drawing will grow to $1.35 billion, which would make it the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot on record, and the fourth-largest lottery jackpot overall.
The New Hampshire Lottery expects the one-time cash payout to increase to $707.9 million. During Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, New Hampshire Lottery players won more than $250,000. Estimated jackpot amounts are determined before taxes are withheld.
“I cannot think of a better way to turn this Friday the 13th around than to win $1.35 billion,” said Charlie McIntyre, Executive Director, New Hampshire Lottery. “With this jackpot soaring well past the $1 billion mark now, our players and retailers have definitely taken notice as we are seeing tremendous sales at our retailers and via NH iLottery.”
He added: “We are hoping to award one of our New Hampshire players this prize. Just imagine what you could buy: a private jet, a private island, your dream home on every continent, the possibilities are endless with $1.35 billion!”
A $30,000 winning ticket was sold at the Shell on 620 Amherst Street in Nashua, and two $10,000 winning tickets were sold at Homestead Grocery and Deli on 432 Boston Post Road in Amherst and at the Circle K on 8 White Avenue in Bedford.
Mega Million drawing results from Tuesday, Jan. 10, were: 07-13-14-15-18 MB-9 with a Megaplier of 3.
The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since Oct. 14, when lucky players in California and Florida split a $494 million jackpot prize.
The top-10 largest lottery jackpots in history were:
1. $2.04 billion (Powerball) – November 2022
2. $1.586 billion (Powerball) – January 2016
3. $1.537 billion (Mega Millions) – October 2018
4. $1.35 billion (Mega Millions) – January 2023 (anticipated)
5. $1.337 billion (Mega Millions) – July 2022
6. $1.05 billion (Mega Millions) – January 2021
7. $768.4 million (Powerball) – March 2019
8. $758.7 million (Powerball) – August 2017
9. $731.1 million (Powerball) – January 2021
10. $699.8 million (Powerball) – October 2021
Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. Tickets are on sale at more than 1,200 retailers statewide, and online at NH iLottery. For more information and to play, go to nhlottery.com.
Since 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2.45 billion and counting to education in New Hampshire. For the past 58 years, the New Hampshire Lottery has recorded more than $8.5 billion in lottery sales and other earnings, with over $5.7 billion paid in prizes and other cost of sales.
The New Hampshire Lottery Commission, located at 14 Integra Drive in Concord, currently manages all lottery operations in the state, including scratch games, New Hampshire Powerball®, New Hampshire Mega Millions®, Tri-State Megabucks℠, Tri-State Pick3®/Pick4® Daily Numbers games, Gimme 5, Fast Play games, Lucky For Life®, KENO 603℠, and iLottery. The New Hampshire Lottery also regulates charitable gaming, including Bingo, Lucky 7, and Games of Chance, along with simulcast racing, fantasy sports and sports wagering.
