CONCORD — Without a winner in last Friday’s drawing, the New Hampshire Lottery is expecting tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot will reach $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The N.H. Lottery estimates the one-time cash payout will increase to $568.7 million for Tuesday’s drawing. (Estimated jackpot amounts are determined before taxes are withheld.)

Charlie McIntyre, executive director, New Hampshire Lottery, said: “Sales have continued to rise with the increasing jackpot, with Mega Millions sales via our retailers and NH iLottery topping out at more than $2.6 million last week alone. This is a life-changing amount of money, and an opportunity our players do not want to miss out on.”

