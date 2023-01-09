CONCORD — Without a winner in last Friday’s drawing, the New Hampshire Lottery is expecting tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot will reach $1.1 billion, which would be the fifth-largest jackpot in lottery history. The N.H. Lottery estimates the one-time cash payout will increase to $568.7 million for Tuesday’s drawing. (Estimated jackpot amounts are determined before taxes are withheld.)
Charlie McIntyre, executive director, New Hampshire Lottery, said: “Sales have continued to rise with the increasing jackpot, with Mega Millions sales via our retailers and NH iLottery topping out at more than $2.6 million last week alone. This is a life-changing amount of money, and an opportunity our players do not want to miss out on.”
Drawing results from Jan. 6 were: 03-20-46-59-63, MB-13 with a Megaplier of 3.
The Mega Millions jackpot has been growing since Oct. 14, 2022, when lucky players in California and Florida split a $494 million jackpot prize. Since then, New Hampshire Mega Millions sales have approached $10 million, which generated $5 million for New Hampshire education. Players have purchased more than $7.6 million in Mega Millions tickets, and another $2.1 million through NH iLottery. The lottery has paid out nearly $400,000 in sales commissions to retailers since the jackpot run began.
The top-10 largest lottery jackpots in history were:
1. $2.04 billion (Powerball) —November 2022.
2. $1.586 billion (Powerball) — January 2016.
3. $1.537 billion (Mega Millions) — October 2018.
4. $1.337 billion (Mega Millions) — July 2022.
5. $1.1 billion (Mega Millions) — January 2023 (anticipated).
