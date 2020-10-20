Six candidates are running for three seats in Carroll County District 2, which covers Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hale's Estates. They are incumbents Tom Buco (D-Conway) and Stephen Woodcock (D-Conway), Ellin Leonard (D-Conway), Frank McCarthy (R-Conway), Wendy Richardson (R-Conway) and Karen Umberger (R-Conway). Below are their candidate essays. The race will be decided Nov. 3. — Lloyd Jones
Tom Buco
I am running for re-election as your state representative from Carroll County District 2. It has been my honor to represent the people of the Mount Washington Valley for the past 15 years. I love the job, and I love the people, and I hope to continue representing you.
Since 2004, I have run eight times and I have been elected seven times. During my first term, I served on the House Public Works and Highways Committee, where I had a direct vote on the state Capital Budget and the state Ten-Year Transportation Plan. The Capital Budget requires working closely with the state treasurer in order to stay below the financing limits for issuing general obligation bonds for state public works projects.
Since 2006, I have served six terms on the House Finance Committee, where I have had a direct vote on the operating budgets of the Department of Education, the Department of Transportation, and the Department of Safety and State Police. My priorities are to increase funding for education and transportation, and I always support the State Police budget request.
My goals for the next term are to rebuild the state budget after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 shutdown and to return funding of the state budget to a somewhat normal level.
I hope to be able to help refinance the restaurant and lodging businesses in the valley and support retail businesses after the effects of the pandemic shutdown. I also intend to do what I can from the state level to address the housing supply in the valley.
My reputation for integrity has allowed me to be effective in appropriating resources to towns in the valley, particularly in securing grant funding for water and sewer projects. I was persistent in arguing the case for these grants to the point that members of the Finance Committee labeled these funds "Buco Bucks!" Of course, that started as a joke, but I am honored to have my name associated with such critical funding.
I have established a well-known practice of dealing with my colleagues on a face-to-face basis, but now with this virus pandemic, I don’t know how I am going to function or if I can be effective as I have been in the past. I will be able to attend committee meetings virtually and I will be able to vote in committee by roll call, but I don’t know how House sessions will be held or if I will even be able to attend them since my age and underlying health conditions prohibit me from spending several hours in a large crowd of people in an enclosed space.
I won’t make promises I cannot keep, so if re-elected I will do the best I can under these circumstances.
Ellin Leonard
I’m a valley girl! I love the Mount Washington Valley and have lived here for over 16 years (born and raised in N.H.). I love big views, big rivers and big open spaces, and I have a big dog who shares all of that with me.
I have big ideas and opinions, and, importantly, some might say a big voice to bring to Concord! If I am fortunate enough to win, my goals over the next two years will be to learn the job — and do the best for District 2 that I can.
Various issues are affecting people I know and care about. In the valley, we have broadband and cell service issues. Snce the pandemic hit, it has become clear to me that the valley area needs far better service. Students and teachers; people working from home; health professionals; access to specialists …. We would all see our lives improve from this one improvement. Yes, Mount Washington Valley is an environmentally sensitive area; we can make the two work.
Climate change: we need to DO MORE to protect the environment. We are not invulnerable to wildfires, and extreme winter storms are wreaking havoc on our forests. Every small effort to reduce our carbon footprint matters.
Moving away from fossil fuels needs to happen ASAP. Moving to renewables needs to happen ASAP. Our elected officials should NOT be taking campaign money from corporations that exploit fossil fuels and do little to push the advancement of renewable energy. If there’s a committee for me to join in Concord, it’ll be at least this one.
Affordable housing: Many communities need housing stock, and land-use decision-making guidelines need to reflect the needs of the diversity of both our workforce and protecting open spaces.
Public education: We need a better way to tackle the discrepancies between property-poor districts and property-rich districts. Parents of students should not have to worry about whether their kids will get a solid education because of where they live!
These are just a few of the things that matter to me. I am a liberal who has many conservative friends and neighbors. They are good and decent people, and their influence has made me a better person. We all see the world from different perspectives, but I believe we have more in common than not.
I welcome hearing from you and learning what matters to you most. What are your concerns?
Frank McCarthy
Election Day is just around the corner. It is imperative that along with my Republican colleagues, we increase the number of our House seats for the 2021-22 legislative term. To do so is absolutely critical in order to preserve and strengthen our “New Hampshire Advantage.”
Had it not been for a record-setting number of vetoes by Go. Chris Sununu, the New Hampshire Advantage would already be history.
Over the past two years, the Democrats passed a number of patently misguided, economy-killing legislative priorities. They persisted for two years in their attempt to institute a first-ever N.H. income tax, a suffocating capital gains tax, a variety of crippling fee increases (doubling the cost to N.H. citizens at over $4 million) and a 12 percent increase in various business taxes heaped on small businesses throughout the state. All in the middle of a worldwide pandemic!
On top of that, for the last two years, under Democrat leadership, the county budget ballooned by more than 26 percent.
I could write a book relative to what differentiates myself from my Democrat opponents. First, I will never vote to jeopardize the N.H. Advantage with a broad-based tax. I will never attempt to disenfranchise eligible voters for any reason. Nor will I sit back and allow nonresident students to tell me who my governor should be.
I will always put the education of our children at the forefront of any decision. I cannot understand the decision made by the Democrat-led Fiscal Committee refusing to accept the $46 million Public/Charter School Education Grant! Every incumbent Democrat in the county should answer the following: Do you support accepting the $46 million federal Public/Charter School Grant, and if not, why not?
Another difference is leadership. I get results. You don’t go from a 17-year-old private to the rank of major in the Marine Corps without abundant leadership ability and traits. For 41 month,s I led several hundred men in jungle combat in Vietnam, being decorated on three separate occasions for valor. Tom Buco on the other hand is a nice guy, soft-spoken, easygoing. He has represented you, according to him, for 14 years. Name one accomplishment or even one piece of legislation written by him that was eventually enacted into law. On the other hand, 10 of my bills were enacted into law during my last term alone.
What has Rep. Woodcock accomplished? He constantly voted against parental control of their children’s education. He voted against allowing traditional public schools to innovate. He voted against a commission to explore ways to increase parental involvement in schools, and finally, he was the prime sponsor of a bill that would allow biological males to compete in women’s sports.
During my last term, I sat on the Municipal and County Government Committee and hope to do so again. Please, I need your vote and support to accomplish my only goal … to serve the people. I have been doing it for a lifetime. I am a Roman Catholic and a third-degree member of the Knights of Columbus. I believe in the sanctity of life, from inception to natural death.
Article 8 of our state constitution is my creed: “All power residing originally in and being derived from the people, all the magistrates and officers of government are their substitutes and agents, to act in their stead, and at all times are accountable to the people.” Thank you.
Wendy Richardson
In a time when so many people are desperate to have their voices heard, I want to be your voice!
I’m running based on the core principles of faith, family and freedom. I strive to live my life aligned with these and feel strongly all of them are currently at risk. Now, more than ever, I can no longer sit on a bench as a spectator. My eldest child will be embarking on his military career shortly. If he can go and fight for this country, the least I can do is fight for the community I live in and the state I love.
To say that I am interested in agriculture would be an understatement, it is literally our livelihood. Our family owns a farm, Grand View Farm, as well as a farm stand located adjacent to Leavitt’s. I am honored to be a part of bringing locally grown produce to the valley. Conscientious choices for your health and wellness can start by supporting your local farms.
The same can be said for supporting local businesses. As part of a small business, I understand the importance of success for our local businesses. It is imperative that our businesses have a voice and plan to not just survive but thrive.
Advocating for children is of the utmost importance. Children are the foundation for our future. I believe there is a solution for all families to have an academic opportunity to educate their child in a way that nourishes and promotes reaching their full potential. Unlike any of my opponents, I am in the midst of making educational choices daily for my children. What better resource than a mother and educator invested and passionate about the success of children?
New Hampshire is known for the New Hampshire Advantage and no state income tax. In an effort to be fiscally responsible I have made a pledge to not participate in raising taxes. This is something my opponents’ records do not reflect. They voted for raising business taxes (HB 623) along with many other taxes! I implore you to take a look at their record of supporting a state income tax as well as raising county taxes.
I wholeheartedly believe in the Constitution and will defend the First, Second and every other amendment laid forth in it. I choose to defend and support our police. Law enforcement should not be used as a political weapon. Unlike my opponents, I can bring youth and energy. My honesty and integrity will support what I say and reflect in my votes in Concord.
I am excited to learn more about the committees for Agriculture and Education.
For the next two years and well beyond, I am going to focus on the needs of the communities of Chatham, Hale's Location, Eaton and Conway. I will listen and participate in diplomatic discussions that supersede titles or labels in every effort to bring unity to our community.
Your vote for me would mean a vote for freedom, faith and family! Wendy4nh.org and richardson@wendy4nh.org.
Karen Umberger
During the last two years, Chatham, Conway, Eaton and Hale's Location have been represented in Concord by three Democratic representatives. In my opinion, they have not represented the best interest of the people in our district. Their voting records have been very partisan although they promised to work across the aisle to solve problems. I have not heard of one bill they worked with the minority to come up with a solution to solve a problem.
When re-elected as your state representative, I will definitely work across the aisle, which is the way I operated for 10 years. The best legislation is a result of compromise between the majority and minority parties.
The most important issue for me is getting New Hampshire’s economy moving forward. Unemployment is currently standing at 6 percent up from 2.3 percent prior to the COVID-19 shutdown of the economy. Many small businesses are operating on a shoestring, many have not reopened and many are not going to make it. The governor has earmarked $100 million for the Main Street Relief Fund, and all small businesses are eligible to apply for funding. This will help, but more will need to be done.
Education funding at all levels is important to the future of New Hampshire. K-12, community colleges and the university system are all integral parts of our education system. If any of them are ignored it is at our peril. Schools at all levels need to focus on the skills required for post the COVID environment. Mental health, addiction treatment, health care, infrastructure and broadband are also issues that need to be zeroed in on.
My opponents are all fine people, but we have different philosophies about what government should do and how involved government should be in our lives. We also differ on support for charter schools as is evidenced by their silence on the $46 million federal grant, which would have significantly helped Northeast Woodlands Charter School. During my time in the Legislature, I have always worked in a bipartisan manner reaching across the aisle to ensure compromise was reached. A perfect example was my work on expanded Medicaid.
I would hope that I could return to the Finance Committee. Developing and finalizing the two-year budget affects every individual in the state and prioritizing where the dollars are spent is extremely important. Crafting a two-year budget is difficult and takes an enormous amount of time, but the rewards are great. I truly believe it is my niche.
My goals for the next two years are to keep New Hampshire income and sales tax free. Ensure broadband access is available to underserved areas and that the cost of access is affordable. Education funding is always at the top of my list as is addiction treatment and mental health. Helping to fund these three areas will go a long way in helping the most vulnerable in our state.
I ask for your vote on Nov. 3, so I can return to Concord to serve the folks of Chatham, Conway, Eaton and Hales Location.
Steve Woodcock
At the conclusion of my first term as your representative for the Conways, Chatham, Eaton and Hale's Location, it is clearer than ever that our state Legislature needs voices that support the people. This current health crisis will increase the need to continue to focus on the needs of our residents. The first priority of a legislator should be (and mine is) representing what is in the best interest of the people that they represent.
Here in the beautiful Mount Washington Valley, we have individuals and families that have no place to call home. Often, they can’t find housing or they can’t afford the housing that is available; therefore, my commitment is to continue to pursue workforce housing options.
For many, they can’t find housing as they work in industries that pay low wages and often don’t even meet the current minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Can you live on $7.25 per hour? I’d suggest not! Therefore, my commitment is to continue to support legislation that would move the scale in a positive direction.
I had once thought that the primary reason for paid family medical leave insurance was to allow our children to take time off from their work to assist their aging parents in times of health constraints or to help them age in place. But the need is so much wider than that. Families with newborns with medical complications, young families with children who have outstanding issues and the need for short-term assistance, and of course to help us all with the grieving process when we lose a loved one. Therefore, my commitment is to continue to support paid family medical leave insurance.
Education (and coaching) have been my passions for my entire professional life. Beginning as a substitute teacher, earning my bachelor's and master's degrees after completing my tour in the Army and then accepting a position as a full-time teacher. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to serve 20 years on a local school board and serve in both the high school and then college administration. Throughout all of these experiences, I maintained the same fundamental belief: Make decisions that are in the best interest of children.
As a current, and hopefully returning, member of the House Education Committee I supported equal rights, school decisions made locally not in Concord and state-supported education funding that allows all children to succeed regardless of the school they select.
As we know, our very high property taxes are primarily tied to education. These expenses must be viewed as investments in the future. Our children are the future regardless of which path they select. To that end, we cannot continue to fund Education primarily through local property taxes. Young, old, single, married, working-class or on a fixed income the current system hurts you. Therefore, my goal is to continue to reduce the educational property tax burden.
I’m running for re-elections because all the people of our valley need a voice that is focused on them. I’m running for re-election because all the people of our valley need decisions that support their best interests. I’m running for re-election to be your voice in Concord. Please allow me to be your voice. Vote for Steve Woodcock. Thank you.
