CONWAY — Eleven of the 12 people seeking to serve in the New Hampshire House of Representatives took part in the Gibson Center for Senior Services' Five-Minute Forum that was conducted remotely via Zoom.
Democrats Tom Buco, Anita Burroughs, Jerry Knirk, Ellin Leonard, Chris McAleer, Susan Ticehurst and Stephen Woodcock, and Republicans Ray Gilmore, Frank McCarthy, Mark McConkey, Norm Tregenza and Karen Umberger all took part.
Only Wendy Richardson, a Republican seeking a District 2 seat, didn't participate in the Oct. 13 Five-Minute Forum.
In Carroll County District 1, covering Bartlett, Jackson and Hart’s Location, incumbent Burroughs (D-Bartlett) is being challenged by Gilmore (R-Bartlett).
During her five minutes, Burroughs spoke about the importance of health care for all. She said she was saddened to see Gov. Chris Sununu veto legislation that would provide a dental benefit under Medicaid.
“I've never understood why your mouth is not considered part of health care,” she said. “Because if you get an infection, you can become seriously ill or even die if that's not treated. And I feel the same way about eye wear and hearing aids. If you can't see, if you can't talk and if you can't hear, you're in trouble health-wise. So I'm hoping that we can address that going forward."
She said he hope for the next legislative session is that Democrats and Republicans are all seated together "so we can get to know each other as people. ... Sometimes we change each other's minds.”
Gilmore said he hopes “to bring values-based leadership back to Concord,” adding “Leadership is not just a buzzword, it's an acronym for me. It stands for loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity and personal courage.
Gilmore added: “I've never been someone to bow to peer pressure, and I will never be someone who bows to party pressure or partisan politics. Never, never, ever.”
In Carroll County District 2, covering Conway, Eaton, Chatham and Hale's Location, incumbents Buco (D-Conway) and Woodcock (D-Conway) along with Leonard (D-Conway) and Republicans McCarthy and Umberger, both of Conway, along with Richardson of Conway, are running for three seats.
Buco admitted the coronavirus has changed politics.
“I will be able to attend committee meetings virtually. And I will be able to vote in committee by roll call, but I don't know how the House sessions will be held or if I will be able to attend due to my age and underlying health conditions. I cannot spend several hours in a large crowd in an enclosed space, so I don't want to make promises that I can't keep. But if you re-elect me, I'll do the best I can under the circumstances,” Buco said.
Leonard said faster internet access and better cellphone service are two issues she would hope to address if elected.
“It might be a little bit selfish on my part, because it's been a big problem for months and months for both of those things that I pay a lot more for so that I can do Zoom that I didn't have to before, by the way. I think that's an issue, not just here in the valley, but virtually in every rural part of the United States,” Leonard said.
McCarthy is seeking a return to Concord after an unsuccessful re-election bid in 2018.
“You might ask why am running? The simple truth is, I took an oath of office on numerous occasions to defend both the federal and the New Hampshire Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. Unfortunately, I believe our democratic form of government, and both constitutions are in more danger today than any other time in our nation's history. And I want to be there to make sure I do all I can to ensure that these dangers end up in the trash heap of history,” McCarthy said.
Like McCarthy, Umberger fell victim to the “blue wave” that swept Republicans out of the Legislature in 2018.
“The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on our community,” she said. “My most important priority is getting people back to work and our economy moving forward again.
"Businesses have made adjustments, but unfortunately, there have been many people, many workers furloughed or simply laid off."
She added: "I believe it is essential that we invest in public education. ... The skills needed in our current reality are not the same skills that were necessary pre-COVID.”
Woodcock said he has been talking with as many voters as he can during the pandemic.
In voting in the Legislature, Woodcock said: “My decisions have always been easy — what's in the best interest of the valley? What's in the best interest of the state? And then worry about the party. Someone has said to me, ‘Well, sometimes you vote 95 or 93 percent with the Democrats.’ Well, I think probably most of that time they're correct, so that would make sense.”
Incumbents Knirk (D-Freedom) and Ticehurst (D-Tamworth) are being challenged by McConkey (R-Freedom) and Nordlund (R-Madison) for the two seats in Carroll County District 3, which covers Albany, Freedom, Madison and Tamworth.
Knirk said: “I describe my leadership style as working together with others to solve problems. That's a consensus-building approach which respects the opinions of everyone, leading to better and more durable solutions, than decisions that are developed by one side and then imposed upon the other. My decision making is data-driven and fact-based, relying on primary sources when possible, rather than just accepting the opinions of others.”
McConkey, who served seven terms in Concord before falling short in 2018, spoke of having served on the Public Works and Highway Committee
“I have authored and presented both the $21 million capital budget and the $180 million 10-year transportation plan on the floor of the statehouse. Passing the 10-year plan on a voice vote. Neither of my opponents can make that claim and neither has offered a single project to the 10-year plan,” he said.
Nordlund believes small business is the backbone of our community.
“I am running because I believe that the New Hampshire advantage of no tax, income or otherwise, needs support. Small businesses need our support. Citizens deserve the confidence to move forward in pursuing their business ideas and fulfilling their dreams. How can we make that happen during a near eight months of lockdown? The first step is no new taxes.”
Ticehurst spoke about her experience in the Legislature.
“Each year during my three terms, hundreds of bills were proposed, many at the requests of community members. Now as an experienced representative, I've gained the skills to evaluate those bills critically. I'm aware of the policy goals of both parties and look for the commonly shared underlying values. I facilitate collaboration by listening to both objectively and empathetically not only to expert lobbyists but also to individuals whose lives are directly impacted by the proposed legislation.”
