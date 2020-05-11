CONWAY — Retail shops up and down White Mountain Highway in North Conway were flying their "Open" flags Monday on the first day that Gov. Chris Sununu’s “Stay at Home 2.0” allowed them to do so.
Along with retail stores, the governor's COVID-19 pandemic safety guidance also allows hair salons, barber shops and cosmetology businesses, as well as golf courses, to reopen with modified procedures.
Matt Fusco of the Rugged Mill, which was displaying racks of clothing out on the sidewalk in front of the North Conway Village shop, said: “We had one very good sale from a longtime loyal out-of-town customer who comes up once a year.
"He drove up from Londonderry and made us his first stop as he wanted to prioritize shopping with us first, which made us feel great,” said Fusco, who will be celebrating the store's 10th anniversary in June.
“We did not have much else the rest of the day, but we anticipated that," he said, adding, "You’ve got to start somewhere.
“We have been doing online sales since closing (the physical store) March 17. Right now we are still down about 70 percent," he said.
The Governor’s Economic Reopening Task Force's guidance allows retail stores to now allow customers to enter stores by limiting occupancy to 50 percent of normal capacity and requiring employees to wear cloth masks. Customers also are encouraged to wear masks.
Stores also placed hand sanitizer and put up signage. Many also put up arrows on the floors to direct people while in the store.
Brian Ahearn, co-owner with wife Kathy of Four Your Paws Only, said: “When people called today with their orders, we would tell them they may now also enter the store under the guidelines. I would say about 25 percent said they would like to come inside but I think the majority are still being cautious, preferring to use the curbside.”
Peter Edwards, co-owner of Zeb’s General Store, said his business got off to a slow start, as expected.
“It’s a little better than a trickle,” said Edwards, noting that Zeb’s moved its front candy display case away from the entrance to allow for better social distancing and also placed markers on the floor to guide foot traffic.
“People enter through the front and then leave via a side door.” said Edwards, who said his store was able to get masks from the Division of Motor Vehicles and are handing them out to customers.
Down the street, Lynda Schuepp, owner of the Penguin Gallery, said for safety's sake, her store is requiring customers to wear masks when they enter.
“We do plan to go to Tamworth (DMV) to get the masks to give to customers," she said Monday.
"So far, everybody had masks today and if someone didn’t, we had handkerchiefs … I think we had seven sales today, so it’s slow. but it’s our first day,” said Schuepp.
Lisa Horgan of the HandCrafter's Barn of North Conway said all but one person who came into her store had a mask on (a sign outside said customers were required to wear them).
“One person didn’t have one so we provided one. We had about 20 people come in today — people were really excited that we were open and they were very positive and happy for us,” said Horgan, who purchased the 1991-founded store in 2006 with her husband, Ben Poitras.
Laura Lemieux, marketing coordinator for Settlers Green, they are hoping to have all the stores open by Memorial Day Weekend, starting May 22.
Two stores in the 70-store complex were set to open Monday, Lindt Chocolates and Stonewall Kitchen. But James McDermott at Lindt said that although his chocolate specialty store had masks for customers, he was still awaiting the delivery of sanitizer that was supposed to have arrived earlier that day. “We should get it, though, and then we will open,” he said.
General Manager Paula Bucchio of Stonewall Kitchen said customers were pleased to be able come in the store.
“We had about 20 customers. They said they were happy to get out of the house and come and shop. They took advantage of our sales, and seemed to be repeat customers and locals who seemed to know where everything was,” said Bucchio.
Prior to some late afternoon rain, local golf courses also saw their first players out on the greens. The courses opened under state guidelines restricting play to members and New Hampshire residents, along with other safety guidelines.
Ellen Eiremann of Intervale got to be the first golfer of the season at Wentworth Golf Resort in Jackson. A spokesman for the North Conway Country Club said they had 91 players come out on opening day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.