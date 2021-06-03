LANCASTER — A Massachusetts man has been charged with reckless conduct and vehicular assault in the ATV collision that seriously injured N.H. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Matt Holmes last June.
A Coos County grand jury has indicted Ryan Gingras-Jodrie, 24, of Groton, Mass., with reckless conduct. The Coos County Attorney’s office also charged Gingras-Jodrie with the Class A misdemeanor count of vehicular assault.
Holmes was running stationary radar in Dummer on the Dummer Pond Road, which is open to cars and trucks as well as OHRVs. He was attempting to stop two ATVs when his patrol ATV was struck from behind by an ATV operated by Gingras-Jodrie.
All three ATVs were traveling at an estimated speed of 60 miles per hour, faster than the 25 mph posted limit for the road.
Holmes was ejected from his ATV and landed several feet away. Fish and Game Conservation Officer Robert Mancini, who was working speed enforcement with Holmes, dragged the unconscious officer from the middle of the busy trail and called for emergency medical help. Several riders who came upon the accident stopped to assist Holmes.
Holmes was transported from the scene by Gorham Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin and then transferred by helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Maine. He suffered broken ribs and numerous cuts and bruises.
Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan, head of law enforcement, said the department is happy to see charges filed against the driver of the ATV that hit Holmes’s patrol ATV. He noted it has been almost a year since the incident. Jordan said Holmes could have been killed in the incident.
“We were very lucky,” he said.
Jordan said Holmes was out of work for about a month and then was on light duty for a while. He said the other two ATV operators involved in the incident pleaded guilty to charges in district court. Jordan said they were waiting for the driver of the ATV that hit Holmes’s patrol ATV to be charged.
Holmes is familiar to viewers of the television show “North Woods Law” as one of the N.H. Fish and Game conservation officers followed by the television show. A crew from “North Woods Law” was filming when the accident occurred.
