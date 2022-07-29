FRYEBURG, Maine — In early July, Fryeburg Water Co. told its customers that Well 2 off of Portland Street, one of two water source wells, had tested, on average, at 32.85 parts per trillion for PFAS, above the state’s interim standard of 20 parts per trillion.
The well was shut down and the town’s drinking supply now comes from Well 3.
PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. According to the Conservation Law Foundation, PFAS are “forever chemicals” that are found in drinking water throughout New England.
Since 2016, Maine Water Co., based in Saco, has operated Fryeburg Water Co.’s wells.
Prior to their meeting with Fryeburg officials, on Thursday afternoon, Maine Water’s president, Mark Vannoy; Mary Jane Dillingham, director of water quality; and director of delivery service Mike Cummons sat down with the Sun to discuss the situation.
Prior to last year, water system operators had been working under a federal PFAS limit of 70 parts per trillion, they explained. Maine is requiring water system operators to test their treated water for PFAS before the end of the year. Maine Water did their Fryeburg testing early, which is when the elevated level was detected in Well 2. Fryeburg Water Co.’s drinking water was last tested for PFAS in 2017, but it’s unclear which well was used.
However, Well 3 has plenty of water to support the town, they said. Cummons said prior to the PFAS being detected in Well 2, they would alternate between using wells 2 and 3.
“We’re able to supply the community with enough water based on the daily demand of the system from one well,” said Cummons. “We normally operate one well one day and operate the other well the next day.”
Asked what they planned to do now, Vannoy replied that Maine Water will build a treatment facility on Well 2 that will take care of of the PFAS. The work will be done in stages. First, they will create a temporary ion exchange treatment facility to “get them through the winter, and then a more permanent one will be built in the spring.
“I’m really proud of the team to be able to put that in place by September,” said Vannoy. “We called a lot of big names in the industry to get them here to make that happen.”
Later that day, meeting with selectmen, Vannoy confirmed that the temporary faciltiy will be done ahead of the Fryeburg Fair in early October.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke asked iwhere the PFAs came from.
“I don’t have that answer,” said Vannoy. “I’m not an expert in the hydrogeology side of how things move through the groundwater.”
Vannoy has asked the state of Maine to help identify sources of PFAs. One source could be firefighting foam, but Selectman Tom Klinepeter replied that Fryeburg stopped using that kind of foam years ago.
Clarke said it would be “great to know” what the tests of Well 1 (which is used by Poland Spring) would show. Blue Triton, which owns Poland Spring, told the Sun in early July that “the borehole used by Poland Spring in Fryeburg is not similarly impacted by PFAS.
“Poland Spring has for many years used standard filtration of its water before bottling that would also protect against any issue with PFAS. We routinely test for PFAS and our bottled water products have no detectable level of PFAS,” Blue Triton’s statement continued.
Asked how Well 2 could be affected but not Well 1, Dillingham told the Sun it could be a function of depth. “I don’t know what depths they’re pulling water from and that makes a difference,” she said, adding that pumping techniques could have an impact, too.
In addition, because of the topography and geology, it’s unlikely the contaminants in the area of Well 2 would flow south to Well 3, she said.
Resident Scot Montgomery expressed concern that the town is down to one well and said if need be, the town could use Well 1.
“If something does happen to Well 3, we’re up the creek,” said Montgomery.
Cummons replied that many towns only have one well, but he agreed with Montgomery’s point.
“We do totally agree with you. That redundancy is very important. ... With the ion exchange ... we’re working towards getting that redundancy back.”
Maine Water representatives told the Sun that Poland Spring is a significant revenue source for Fryeburg Water Co. and taking the well away from Blue Triton would have an impact on water rates, which are set by the Maine Public Utilities Commission.
Dillingham told the Sun, “Well 3 does not have to be tested again for compliance with LD129 for PFAS. However, we will likely continue to take additional tests on Well 3 ensuring PFAS remains undetected.
“When Well 2 is put back into service, once treatment is installed, I anticipate we will be required to test quarterly in compliance with the state law. We will do additional PFAS testing on Well 2 to ensure treatment to remove PFAS is, and remains, effective.
“We will continue to follow the guidance and testing requirements of the Maine Drinking Water Program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.