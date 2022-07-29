Maine water

Representatives from Maine Water spoke to the Sun on July 28 at the Sun building. From left, Manager of Water Quality Mary Jane Dillingham, President Mark Vannoy, and Director of Service Delivery Michael Cummons. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

FRYEBURG, Maine — In early July, Fryeburg Water Co. told its customers that Well 2 off of Portland Street, one of two water source wells, had tested, on average, at 32.85 parts per trillion for PFAS, above the state’s interim standard of 20 parts per trillion.

The well was shut down and the town’s drinking supply now comes from Well 3.

