MADISON — Although short-term rental owners complained to selectmen about the vagueness of the cease-and-desist letters sent to Eideweiss property owners, the board, which was preparing to send letters to other areas, seemed unmoved.
The letters saying that short-term renting is prohibited by zoning in the Eidelweiss district were based on an opinion from attorney Diane Gorrow of Soule, Leslie, Kidder, Sayward & Loughman of Salem.
A copy of the letter shared with the Sun says:
"Your property is advertised and rented for short-term rentals, which are not permitted in the Eidelweiss Village District. You must immediately bring your property into compliance with the Zoning Ordinance."
Property owners who challenged the letter included Douglas Melder, Renee Herendeen, John Contrada and Paul Hannigan.
The Madison STR owners said over 70 letters have been sent out.
Todd McCartney said the letter only provides URLs of websites "that indicate a property may be advertised for rent. It does not address the specific violation of 4.6(a) in the Zoning Ordinance or dates of offense as required by state law. The time to remediate was given as 'immediately,' with no explanation on how to comply. Additionally, since the town has no definition of short-term rental, there is no way to know how to comply."
Asked if the letter was clear that if a homeowner who rents short-term through Airbnb in Eidelweiss could expect a fine, selectmen's chair Bill Lord said the letter is clear enough, noting, "It was written by town counsel.
Lord also confirmed that if STR owners want to appeal their case, they need to go before the zoning board of adjustment.
Madison relies on a service called Granicus Host Compliance to identify rental properties. The letter sent to Eidelweiss owners stated that if legal action has to be taken and the town prevails, owners could face civil penalties of $275 for the first offense and $550 for subsequent offenses for each day the violation is found to continue after a notice of violation is received from the town. The letter also says owners may also have to pay attorneys' fees.
Melder said the town is forcing owners to litigate the validity of the letters and the meaning of the ordinance.
People have until Feb. 1 to file general petitioned warrant articles that could potentially bridge the gap between STR owners and their critics. The deadline has passed to file a petitioned zoning article for this year's town meeting cycle.
The Madison STR owners say that STRs are not banned in Madison and their reasons include the following points:
• The Madison Zoning Ordinance allows temporary signs in the Eidelweiss Residential District for the purpose of "advertising the premises for sale or rent”. The town must read the ZO as a whole and sections must be interpreted consistently with each other, they can not cherry-pick.
• There is nothing in the definition of “dwelling unit” that states that it may not be rented to another person.
• The town of Madison wants to ban STRs based on the ordinance verbiage of “business, commercial enterprises and agriculture uses are prohibited”; however, the terms "business" and “commercial enterprise” are not defined in the ordinance. Additionally, Short Term Rentals, Long Term Rentals, Transient Use, and Transient Properties are not defined either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.