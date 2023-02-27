arruda

Madison Selectman John Arruda thinks it’s a great idea to make the short-term rental legal fund a separate article.9

MADISON — Things are heating up on the short-term rental front in Madison.

The town has sent more violation letters to short-term rental owners; selectmen are preparing to ask voters for $80,000 to fight the owners in court; and a local STR group is asking residents to vote down the legal funding article at town meeting next month.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.