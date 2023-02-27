MADISON — Things are heating up on the short-term rental front in Madison.
The town has sent more violation letters to short-term rental owners; selectmen are preparing to ask voters for $80,000 to fight the owners in court; and a local STR group is asking residents to vote down the legal funding article at town meeting next month.
Voters last March passed Article 6. Sponsored by the town planning board, it said a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients. Some town officials said it effectively banned new STRs. Meanwhile, the planning board has been trying to come up with a new ordinance that would legalize and regulate such rentals for the annual meeting next month, but gave up on that idea in January.
Last November, selectmen started sending out letters to some STRs owners asking them not to rent again.
According to the Mount Washington Valley Association for Responsible Vacation Rentals, the town has send first and second violation letters to association members.
One follow-up letter to a couple who hadn’t responded to their first letter, which was provided to the Sun by the association last Thursday, warned that if the town’s did not hear from them, the next step would be a violation notice and action in Superior Court to enforce fines of $275 per day and attorneys fees.
Town officials discussed the need for bulking up the legal budget at meetings in January. At a budget committee meeting on Jan. 17, school board representative Mike Brooks said selectmen will need more legal fundingo follow through on STR enforcement. He suggested making it a warrant article so the money can sit in a trust fund rather than having to be returned at the end of the year if it’s unspent.
“When are the the big legal fees going to come in the form of a bill to the town of Madison that has to be paid?” asked Brooks rhetorically. “Nobody knows that.”
Brooks said if $100,000 gets put in the 2023 operating budget and if the town doesn’t incur legal expenses, then the money gets returned to the taxpayers and would have to be raised all over again.
Selectmen on Jan. 24 agreed to requesting $80,000 for legal bills regarding the STR issue on the warrant as Article 16.
Selectman John Arruda said Brooks had the “great idea” of putting the money away in an expendable trust. This means residents will be able to discuss the issue, perhaps change the amount, and vote up or down if they are willing to spend the money.
Town meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at 9 a.m.
Meanwhile, the property owners association hopes people will vote down the article and is trying to rally Madison residents to that cause.
It warns in a research document shared with the Sun that if the town wants to fight them in court, there may need to be several class action lawsuits, each costing tens of thousands of dollars, because the town is sending letters to STR owners in three categories: Edelweiss, non-Eidelweiss and STRs that started after March 2022.
Eidelweiss is a housing development in Madison that has numerous STRs.
“What do STR owners do? Simple,” said the association’s email. “You get people to that meeting by hook or by crook. You defend property rights. You stand up and tell them what you think. You get the local business owners there; the cleaners, the stores, the snow plows, the handyman services, landscapers. You get those that can’t afford taxes going up. You bring FACTS.
“There are no issues with STRs in Madison,” the association email said. “Instead, a phantom problem has been created that would ultimately cost the town’s residents. Everyone should show up to vote down this $80,000 proposal!”
But Kathy Koziell, long a vocal critic of STRs, told the Sun in an email that she and other like-minded residents plan to vote in favor of Article 16.
“Any regulation that would require a home inspection or any limitation on occupancy was met with resistance by the short-term rental owners. The MWVARR has also vowed to fight any regulation that would limit their ability to maximize their rental income,” said Koziell.
“We applaud the town for regulating short-term rentals in this manner and totally support this warrant article.”
