Madison resident Sharon Schilling (left) and planning board chair Marc Ohlson (fourth from left at the table), argue at a public hearing Wednesday night. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

MADISON — The planning board got an earful from residents Wednesday at a public hearing concerning the board’s latest attempt to propose an article to regulate short-term rentals.

The meeting was posted as being at the town hall but was moved at the last minute to Madison Elementary School. About 27 people attended. A copy of the proposed ordinance can be found at tinyurl.com/yc795kwd.

