MADISON — The planning board got an earful from residents Wednesday at a public hearing concerning the board’s latest attempt to propose an article to regulate short-term rentals.
The meeting was posted as being at the town hall but was moved at the last minute to Madison Elementary School. About 27 people attended. A copy of the proposed ordinance can be found at tinyurl.com/yc795kwd.
Voters last March passed the planning board’s Article 6, which said a dwelling unit can’t be used for transients and which town officials said effectively banned STRs, though they may have been banned since 1987 but selectmen took no enforcement action.
Since March, the board has worked to get an article on the warrant next year to legalize and regulate STRs. Planners propose to allow them by special exception awarded by the zoning board of adjustment, which would make a lot of work for planning board chair Marc Ohlson, who also sits on the zoning board, considering there are about 170 STRs in town.
“A special exception to the zoning ordinance would require the applicant to meet all the requirements of the special exception, and which would include a public hearing in front of the ZBA, which I am on,” said Ohlson. “So, I’m shooting myself in the head doing this.”
The night began with fireworks even before the public hearing started. During public comment, a time reserved to discuss other matters besides the proposed STR ordinance, second home owner John Cancelarich questioned if the board had various conflicts of interest under the board’s rules of procedure.
“Number one, we have a member who has run an STR,” said Cancelarich, who was referring to Jay Buckley.
Buckley replied that two attorneys told him he had no conflict of interest because he was merely helping to draft a proposed warrant article.
“I want to put forth the best regulation, language that’s easy to read and understand and is enforceable,” said Buckley.
Later in the meeting, Cancelarich said the attorneys told Buckely he had not conflict per state law but Cancelarich was referring to possible conflicts under the planning board rules.
Resident Sharon Schilling pressed the board further by asking them to look inside themselves to see if they had a conflict and if so recuse themselves but no one did. This later escalated in a bit of a brief but intense arguement.
Later, during the public hearing she asked Ohlson to have the audience go through the draft ordinance rather than skipping around but Ohlson refused.
“You question our qualifications, our motives and now you question the way we’re doing it,” said Ohlson, “My board is very ethical and I’m tired of this. I’m tired of my board being assaulted.”
Schilling objected to Ohlson’ charge that she was assaulting the board.
“I wasn’t accusing anyone of anything and all I’m asking is for point of order and for process to be able to capture all of the comments and questions that we produce in some sort of order,” said Schilling. “That’s the only thing I’m proposing and I object to the fact that you are as obstinate with me as you are. I think that that’s uncalled for and unnecessary.”
Nicole Nordlund, whose husband, Karl, is on the board, defended planning board members by saying they are among the few people willing to step up and serve the town.
Resident Nick Borelli compared this effort to legalize STRs to a school zone speeder having the speed limit raised to 50 mph rather than obeying the existing law. “This is crazy,” said Borelli.
Kathy Koziell said violations would likely occur on weekend nights when the town doesn’t have staff to confront STR occupants and owners.
When Resident Karen Dlugosinski said the town voted to make STRs illegal in March so she didn’t understand why the planning board was seeking to make them legal, Ohlson asked if her intention was to shut all 170 some odd STRs down and asked if it was her intention to shut them all down.
Several people in the room confirmed shutting the rentals down is the intention.
Ohlson, pressed by Cancelarich, said that a special exception cannot be revoked if an owner violates the terms. However, the town can issue a cease and desist order until the owner complies.
Officials also said a special exception runs with the land. So, once the special exception is issued, even if the property changed hands, subsequent owners would also have the right to rent short-term.
Resident and realtor Ben Higgins said the proposed ordinance would be a “measured step” and that towns like Jackson and Freedom have enacted unenforceable regulations.
Ohlson said the enforcement would be the selectmen’s responsibility.
Resident Shawn Bergeron, who is a building code expert, said that enforcement will be expensive and the town would have to budget for it at town meeting.
The proposed ordinance defines short-term rentals this way: “A non-residential dwelling unit where lodging with sleeping accommodations is provided for compensation for less than 185 consecutive days.”
The ZBA would grant the special exception if two criteria and several conditions and requirements are met.
As for criteria, the first is that the short-term rental must not create a nuisance to the neighborhood and “will not substantially impact the value of abutting properties.” The second criteria is the STR must not create a traffic or safety hazard.
The proposed ordinance also would require:
• The owner provides the name of an in-state contact person to accept service of process and two individuals or management companies that can be contacted and act on behalf of the owner.
• Pass a life safety inspection by the Madison Fire Department before approval and every two years.
• The owner must provide proof of a current NH Rooms and Meals Tax license owner.
• The maximum occupancy that an STR may be advertised to accommodate is two people per bedroom plus two more people.
• There must be room enough for 1.5 vehicles per bedroom.
• The owner is responsible for trash removal.
