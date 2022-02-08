MADISON — If last Wednesday's Madison Planning Board meeting is any indication, a cloud of uncertainty hovers over what might happen if a petition on short-term rentals passes at the polls March 8. One theory is it would ban not only STRs but also long-term renting in town.
Appearing at the Feb. 2 meeting were STR critics Nick Borelli, John Cancelarich, Paul McKenna and Nordel Gagnon.
Borelli and fellow Eidelweiss resident Kathy Koziell had presented the petitioned article, and planning board member David Cribbie had previously stated he believes the article, if passed, would have the effect of restricting long-term renting.
"The planning board at its public hearing on that petitioned article voted unanimously not to support it because some members were concerned that the way it was written would eliminate all potential right to rent your property," said Chair Marc Ohlson, who was then reminded by Cribbie that selectmen's representative Josh Shackford had actually voted to recommend the article.
Shackford at the Jan. 25 selectmen's meeting insisted the warrant article would not affect long-term housing. "I don't believe for a second that would ban long-term rentals," he said.
The other two selectmen, Bill Lord and Michael Mauro, didn't offer an opinion.
Former planning board alternate Jay Buckley, who was recently elevated to full membership, said he agreed with Cribbie that the "wording would ban all rentals."
In Borelli and Koziell's article, the definition of "dwelling unit" bans “transient occupancies” such as hotels, motels ... or "similar short-term lodging accommodations to paying guests for as little as one night.”
Cancelarich during public comment disagreed the petitioned article would prohibit long-term renting. He said that the zoning ordinance already includes a definition of transient occupancy as meaning renting for 30 days or fewer.
"I would advise you to talk to your lawyer so ... she comes up with an exact interpretation of what this particular article would do," he said.
Borelli says the article would have the effect of limiting STRs to commercial areas and prohibiting them in residential neighborhoods that have been disrupted with noise and traffic from short-term renters. He and others deny that it would limit long-term renting.
Meanwhile, Cancelarich also questioned the planning board's proposed definition of short-term rental and what impact it would have on the town if voters adopted it in March.
"It's just a definition," replied Ohlson. "It's not a regulation."
The definition says, "Short-term rentals means a non-owner-occupied residential dwelling unit where transient lodging with sleeping accommodations for fewer than 16 occupants is provided for compensation for stays of any duration between one and 30 consecutive nights; and where the dwelling unit would normally be considered a residential living unit not associated with a regulated commercial activity such as but not limited to hotels, motels or bed-and-breakfasts."
Ohlson said if passed this year, the definition would simply sit on the books until such time voters pass new regulations that reference the STR definition.
The proposed definition is intended to work in tandem with a planning board proposed regulation that would allow short-term rentals by special exception from the ZBA.
However, the regulation won't be brought forward since, as planners previously said, the STR regulation was not properly noticed for Dec. 1.
Gagnon said short-term rentals are causing problems in Eidelweiss. He said STR owners are complaining about other STR owners, and he doesn't see how allowing STRs fits in the town's master plan, which calls for preserving rural character.
Resident Paul McKenna read a letter aloud, raising the issue of large companies buying up homes to convert them into STRs, but the planning board didn't respond.
Borelli questioned the proposed STR definition allowing up to 15 people. He said that's like a motel.
At one point, Ohlson responded to the flurry of opinions by saying that anyone who want to get a handle on what the planning board is up to should run for the open seats. Ohlson and Cribbe are up for re-election
"Even yours truly didn't get signed up in time," said Ohlson, adding people can still run for planning board as write-ins.
"Join us and take us in the direction you think the town needs to go with STRs," he told the audience.
Administrative assistant Kim Cyr reminded the planning board that the selectmen had rescinded a cease-and-desist letter to STR owners in Eidelweiss.
Ohlson, who is also on the zoning board, said this means for him that an upcoming ZBA meeting this month will be much shorter because the ZBA won't have to deal with 49 STR appeals.
