MADISON — Remember getting postcards from friends or relatives “wishing you were here”?
Turns out, postcards are still a thing, which may come as a somewhat of a surprise in this digital age of Instagram and Twitter.
And in a bow to an internet age that is using new technology to keep alive old images of the past, collectors such as White Mountain postcard enthusiast Steve Morrill, 71, of Madison are posting images of postcards in interactive displays on social media platforms such as Facebook.
“I have 800 followers to my Facebook page and a quarter of a million likes,” he said in a recent interview.
“I post something, and I usually provide a little information with the image. Then I sit and watch the discussion, and will go back and add to it if a local person offers some information that I didn’t know,” said Morrill, who may be better known to most as a burly, bearded logger and former operator of Center Conway’s Home Grown Lumber, the mill on Route 302 now being run by his daughter Skye Morrill McMahon and Kellie Johnson.
Morrill also has in his collection extensive images of the grand hotels of the White Mountains, as well as former attractions such as the Old Man of the Mountain, which fell in 2003 and the no-longer-standing Chocorua Peak House. Also, Glen Ellis Falls in Pinkham Notch, Mount Washington and the Cog Railway.
His historical images include the parking lot at the Willey House, site of the infamous Willey Slide in Crawford Notch of August 1826, which killed the Willey family. It was one of the first major incidents in White Mountain tourism, as curious visitors had to go and see the site thereafter. The Willey postcard shows late 1920s vintage automobiles — and having vintage automobiles in a postcard is always a great way to date an image, Morrill said.
“You know what a 1968 Chevy looks like, so when you’re looking at one of the many postcards of North Conway’s Main Street from the 1930s or the 1960s, for example, you can date it looking at the cars,” he said.
Some of the postcard photographers whose work he has collected have included the late Winston Pote, the late Dick Smith and the late Bob Duncan, all of whom shot scenes in the valley.
“If their name is printed on the card, I make sure to give credit on my posts,” said Morrill.
Morrill’s collection dates from about 1900 to the 1960s.
From a hand-painted postcard of Sawyer’s Rock in Bartlett at the turn of the century to color shots of such long-gone landmarks as 6,000 Salad Bowls in North Conway in the 1960; from scenes of the Cranmore Skimobile (1938-90) to the Volvo International Tennis Tournament at Cranmore (1975-84), the Oxen Yoke nightclub of the ’60s through ’80s to the former White Mountain Airport (replaced by Settlers Green in 1988), his collection provides a trip back through local time.
In addition to enjoying the images on the front side of the postcards, he also has gleaned pleasure from reading some of the handwritten comments on the back.
“One writer on a card from the ’20s described how they had left Boston and arrived at the Pitman House in Intervale 14 hours later. Can you imagine traveling on those roads and what it took back in those days?” he asked, comparing such a journey to today’s trip of 2½ hours from Beantown.
A trained engineer who prefers working in the outdoors to sitting at a desk, he is married to Olga Morrill, former Conway Public Library children’s librarian and now author of the “Vagabond Quakers” historical novel series set in early New England.
Morrill has no plans for a book of his postcard images, saying, “I’ll leave the family’s writing duties to Olga.”
He says he has has spent probably $2,000 on his postcard collection over the past 15-20 years.
Steve got the postcard-collecting bug when he and Olga traveled throughout New England two decades ago.
“Olga and I would go out of town and stop at an antique store and we’d look for postcards of the valley — the farther away the better,” Morrill said. “The best sources would be in a fairly large town or small New England city where people would bring in boxes of postcards they may have inherited or someone was cleaning out a house and found them. They would sort them according to the town. Like a library, there would be an index to each town so I would look for (Mount Washington Valley) towns.”
As an early resort region dating back to the mid-1800s, the White Mountains were popular with both artists and photographers, and hundreds of thousands of cards were sent from places like North Conway and Jackson.
In his searches, Morrill reasoned that since you wouldn’t send a postcard from North Conway to Conway, “the key to finding them was to go out of town.”
Now, of course, there are websites for postcards. “But I was buying them before the internet became a big deal,” Morrill said.
Asked if the internet has led to prices going up, Morrill replied not in a big way — they are generally still under $10 and sometimes as low as 50 cents, he said.
“These are postcards — they are not Benjamin Champney White Mountain School of Art paintings worth thousands,” Morrill pointed out. Though he did add that those paintings from the 19th century actually served as the first “postcards” in terms of promoting the White Mountains to the rest of the country as visitors would come to the mountains for the summer, buy the paintings, then take them home with them.
Stereoscopes were next in achieving that goal, followed by postcards — first black-and-white, then hand-tinted.
Then color film (Kodachrome) came along, becoming ubiquitous in the 1950s.
Later postcards “are collectible but it is a very small audience,” said Morrill. “I have had people bring them to me when I was at the sawmill, most of the time photograph types from the 1960s. The late Phil Kelly (of the Eaton Village Store) had a huge collection but I had most of them. Again, they are not rare — you just have to be picky and know what you want. Living here, I know which ones I want. I probably for example have 15 postcards of Diana’s Baths — and none of them are the same!”
The internet has allowed collectors like Morrill to know what is out there, which is a plus but at the same time, it has taken away some of the thrill of discovery he would experience walking into a cluttered store in the early days.
On the plus side, it has allowed him to share his images with a following of local history enthusiasts.
On July 5, for example, he posted a vintage postcard of Shaw’s Pharmacy, once located on Main Street in Conway Village, showing well-dressed gents gathered in front of the pharmacy, and with hitching posts visible. Among the those who viewed the card online was John Colbath, a Conway selectman who, like Morrill, has with long family ties to the region.
“John knows a ton about the area,” Morrill said. “He posted that (the pharmacy) was on the west side of Main Street and was destroyed by a fire in 1923, which wiped out all of the buildings on that side of Main Street. It housed the pharmacy, a barber shop and a meat market as well as apartments.” Morrill then added John’s comments to the thread.
Among other local history enthusiasts who often comment on Morrill’s posts is Bob Cottrell, curator of the Conway Public Library’s Henney History Room as well as the Conway Historical Society, both of which also have extensive postcard collections on local landmarks.
“I think Steve’s posts are wonderful because they stimulate a conversation and draw things out from locals who know the history,” said Cottrell, who was raised in Florida and previously ran the Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth and has a New Hampshire history blog, mwvblog.wordpress.com/tag/bob-cottrell-nh.
Brian P. Wiggin of Center Conway, vice president of the Conway Historical Society and past co-chair of the town of Conway’s 250th celebration in 2015, says Morrill’s posts allow residents who have moved away to keep a nostalgic link to the region.
“It touches a common thread with them, and they love to see their posts connecting them to the photos,” said Wiggin.
Cottrell said a recent July 1 post by Morrill about the North Conway Grammar School that once stood on Seavey Street (behind today’s North Conway post office) and was razed in the 1990s is an example of how the interactive process works.
“That one was great because it brought these comments from people who remember going to school there. As an ‘outsider,’ I love getting to share that inside information,” said Cottrell.
“I mean, Steve has ties to this region that go way back, so he just knows this stuff, and what he doesn’t know, people add to it and give their different perspectives.”
Cottrell added that Morrill “knows the history both as a collector and as a historian who has lived here and whose family has been here so he is both sides of the coin.”
Morrill says although he was not born here (he’s a Connecticut native), he moved here at age 2. He is the grandson of Milton Morrill, born in Center Conway in 1875 and the son of Brewster and Ethel (Thompson) Morrill (Brewster was from Center Conway).
Morrill is able to trace his roots in the region back to his great-grandfather Robert Morrill, who moved to Center Conway from Canterbury about 1860 and served as station master of the Maine Central Railroad station in Center Conway.
He was related to Judge Joel Eastman of Smith-Eastman Covered Bridge fame, a former Speaker of the New Hampshire House and a 19th century town father. Eastman had married an Odell, and her father had presented them with 300 acres of farmland on both sides of the Saco River as a wedding present.
The Eastmans had no children, and because the Morrills were related to them, they acquired the land following the Eastmans’ passing.
They later acquired the remaining land — across the street from the today’s Home Grown Lumber sawmill property — in 1902 that became the tree farm.
Of his many posts, Morrill says the North Conway Grammar School was a good one to put up on Facebook because, like many of the respondents, he went to school there from i=first through third grade before John H. Fuller Elementary School opened in 1957, where he attended fourth grade.
“That post sparked all those good memories of people saying they went to school there and who their teachers were,” said Morrill, recalling how he and fellow first-graders actually had to attend classes at the old North Conway Community Center due to lack of room at the grammar school.
“But it was neat because we would get to walk from the center to have lunch at the school,” he related.
He did an exhibit of his postcards at the Conway Public Library about a decade ago when his wife still worked there and also had one at Conway Town Hall last year.
For now, he is happy to share them online through his postings on Facebook. “I just enjoy sparking people’s memories and sharing with them these snapshots of Conway’s past,” said Morrill.
Other resources for vintage postcards of the White Mountains include the Conway Public Library, Conway Historical Society, Jackson Historical Society and the Museum of the White Mountains, the latter of which is to receive a donation of postcards from the collection of White Mountain historian Dick Hamilton of Littleton, former director of the White Mountains Attractions Association.
Noted Hamilton, 84, a native of North Conway who has been selling off his collection that once numbered 2,100 on Franconia Notch, the North Country, Mount Washington Valley and Mount Washington, “You had the White Mountain School of Art paintings in the 1800s. Then those were followed by the stereoptician views in the late 1880s. And then those were replaced by postcards in the early 1900s. They recorded the history of the area that might not otherwise have been accomplished without them. And they did a great job of marketing our region at very little cost.”
