LOVELL, Maine — The town will have more control over what is built in Lovell after town voters passed Article 18 on Saturday, the planning board chairman said Monday.
Town meeting took place at the Lovell Volunteer Fire Building. Eighty articles were on the warrant, but it was probably Article 18 that brought out the voters in droves.
Through Article 18, selectmen and the planning board asked residents to approve a change in how the town’s land use table works.
A land use table describes what can be built and where under the town zoning ordinances.
The table became newsworthy last year when Walden Solar Maine III proposed a 180-acre, 35-mega watt solar project, one that would dwarf the 98-acre array along Bridgton Road in nearby Fryeburg that extends out to the horizon.
Many residents said the Lovell solar project would similarly ruin the view of Christian Hill but Walden countered that drivers on Christian Hill would see the panels only for a matter of seconds.
In the town of Lovell, solar farms aren’t listed in the land use table as something that can be built. So, under rules before town meeting altered them, the planning board had to consider a solar project proposal in terms of the most similar use that was listed in the table.
Walden said it was most similar to a telecommunications facility, while a group of Walden foes said it would be more like a manufacturing facility and wouldn’t be allowed in certain places.
Article 18 asked voters to remove the “similar to” rule. So if a proposal isn’t specifically allowed in the ordinance/table or under a condition like a special exception, it would be prohibited.
According to Town Clerk Letitia Genest, the vote on Article 18 was 150-9.
“It passed pretty easily,” planning board chair Heinrich Wurm said Monday.
The vote was conducted by secret ballot, he said.
Last week, Wurm explained the vote would give residents more control over what is built in town because now land uses that are unwanted can be excluded by not being listed in the table/ordinance.
“It gives us a little bit of a breather as far as other projects,” Wurm said Monday about Saturday’s vote.
However, Wurm and Walden believe the vote won’t impact the solar project because there is a moratorium in place, and by the time it ends Lovell will have an ordinance in place to regulate the building of solar arrays.
In the next few months, the planning board will take a look at the land use table to see how it should be updated.
“I think the whole movement that is happening now where all these people are suddenly being interested in what’s going on at the planning board has created an urgency to update what is possible and what Lovell wants,” said Wurm. “We need to poll people on ‘What do you really want?’”
Wurm said the town should ask residents what they want in terms of business growth. Then the uses that people want would have to be listed, and the ones people don’t want would be stricken.
The planning board next meets March 16. The agenda has not been finalized. Wurm said people should check the town website to stay current.
Our Eden Association is a group of locals concerned about Walden’s project. Chris O’Neil, head of O’Neil Policy Consultants Inc. of Portland, Maine, is their consultant.
A special town meeting will take place April 2 and voters will be asked by Our Eden to pass a new solar ordinance they say will protect the town’s rural character. “People in Lovell want to be environmentally conscious, they want to do the right thing for the environment,” said O’Neil. “So, the ordinance that is being offered to the town (April 2) takes into consideration those good green intentions.”
He said when Lovell officials start updating the ordinances, they may be taken aback by what land uses their regulations lack or not. “This big solar developer comes along and pokes them with a stick and they’ve had to react,” said O’Neil. “In a perfect world, local government is proactive, but they weren’t. Who knows what the next (proposed) land use is going to be that comes along and surprises them?”
